  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10:42 2023-03-01 am EST
12.00 EUR   +0.84%
12:20pGek Terna Real Estate Construction S A : Announcement of regulated information of l. 3556/2007
02/28Gek Terna Real Estate Construction S A : Purchase of treasury shares
02/24Gek Terna Real Estate Construction S A : Purchase of treasury shares
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF REGULATED INFORMATION OF L. 3556/2007

03/01/2023 | 12:20pm EST
The company "GEK TERNA S.A. Holding, Real Estate, Constructions" announces that, according to the article 21 of Law 3556/2007 and the article 11 of the Decision No. 1/434/3.7.2007 of the Capital Market Committee, Mr. Georgios Peristeris, Chairman and CEO of the Board of Directors of the Company (Obligated Person, according to Regulation (EU) 596/2014), sold, on March 1, 2023, 300,000 common nominal shares, at the total value of 3,540,000.00 € and Mr. Michael Gourzis, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company (Obligated Person, according to Regulation (EU) 596/2014), purchased, on March 1, 2023, 300,000 common nominal shares, at the total value of 3,540,000.00 €.


Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 17:18:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 156 M 1 227 M 1 227 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 122 M 1 191 M 1 191 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 4 024
Free-Float 47,7%
GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 11,90 €
Average target price 14,88 €
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
Managers and Directors
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Vice Chairman
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.9.17%1 191
VINCI15.60%64 373
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.94%35 821
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.50%33 984
QUANTA SERVICES13.26%23 242
FERROVIAL, S.A.7.32%20 478