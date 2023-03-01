GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF REGULATED INFORMATION OF L. 3556/2007

The company "GEK TERNA S.A. Holding, Real Estate, Constructions" announces that, according to the article 21 of Law 3556/2007 and the article 11 of the Decision No. 1/434/3.7.2007 of the Capital Market Committee, Mr. Georgios Peristeris, Chairman and CEO of the Board of Directors of the Company (Obligated Person, according to Regulation (EU) 596/2014), sold, on March 1, 2023, 300,000 common nominal shares, at the total value of 3,540,000.00 € and Mr. Michael Gourzis, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company (Obligated Person, according to Regulation (EU) 596/2014), purchased, on March 1, 2023, 300,000 common nominal shares, at the total value of 3,540,000.00 €.