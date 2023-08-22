GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF REGULATED INFORMATION OF L.3556/2007
Today at 10:44 am
Share
Athens, August 22, 2023
Announcement
The company "GEK TERNA S.A. Holding, Real Estate, Constructions" announces that, according to the article 21 of Law 3556/2007 and the article 11 of the Decision No. 1/434/3.7.2007 of the Capital Market Committee, Mr. Konstantinos Lamprou, executive member of the Board of Directors of the Company (Obligated Person, according to Regulation (EU) 596/2014), on August 21, 2023 bought 10,600 common nominal shares, at the total value of EUR 137,792.38.
GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 22 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2023 14:43:01 UTC.
GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. is a holding company organized around 5 areas of activity:
- infrastructure construction (51.3% of net sales): power plants, highways, etc.;
- electricity production (32%): from renewable energies (72.9% of net sales; wind energy, hydraulic energy, etc.) and from natural gas (27.1%);
- infrastructure management under concession agreements (15.6%): highways, parking lots, etc.;
- real estate development and property management (1.1%) ;
- production of industrial facilities and construction materials (0.9%): pylons, struts, wood constructions, cements, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Greece (79.9%), Balkans (6.1%), Middle East (2.9%), the United States (8.2%), Eastern Europe (2.4%) and others (0.5%).