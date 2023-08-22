Athens, August 22, 2023

Announcement

The company "GEK TERNA S.A. Holding, Real Estate, Constructions" announces that, according to the article 21 of Law 3556/2007 and the article 11 of the Decision No. 1/434/3.7.2007 of the Capital Market Committee, Mr. Konstantinos Lamprou, executive member of the Board of Directors of the Company (Obligated Person, according to Regulation (EU) 596/2014), on August 21, 2023 bought 10,600 common nominal shares, at the total value of EUR 137,792.38.