    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:11 2022-07-01 am EDT
9.380 EUR   +0.86%
11:43aGEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S A : Announcement about the transfer of Treasury Shares
PU
03:43aGEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S A : Notification of change of directors
PU
06/30GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S A : Information regarding the resolutions of the repeat Bondholders Meeting of the CBL 2020
PU
GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : Announcement about the transfer of Treasury Shares

07/01/2022 | 11:43am EDT
The Company GEK TERNA S.A. informs the Investors that in the course of implementation of the decision of the Shareholders' Extraordinary General Assembly dated 9/12/2019, 528,034 treasury shares in total, corresponding to 0.5106% of the paid up share capital, were transferred to seventeen (17) Company Executives, who exercised the stock options granted, at the total price of 1,056,068.00 €. The stock option program includes the achievement of a set of performance measurement indicators related to financial data concerning the Group's sectors of activity, such as the construction sector, renewable energy sources and concessions. It is reminded that, according to the terms of the program, the beneficiaries are restricted from disposing of the shares before the lapse of two (2) years.

The exercise of the stock options was effected through an OTC transfer on July 1, 2022.

Following the above transaction, the treasury shares held directly and indirectly by the Company, are formed as below.

Number of treasury shares held directly, before the transaction: 6,160,672, namely a percentage of 5.9568 % of the share capital

Number of treasury shares held by the affiliate TERNA S.A., before the transaction:

1,190,810, namely a percentage of 1.1514% of the share capital

Number of treasury shares held by the affiliate ILIOHORA S.A., before the transaction: 616,835, namely a percentage of 0.5964% of the share capital

Total number of treasury shares held directly and indirectly before the transaction: 7,968,317, namely a percentage of 7.7046%.

Number of treasury shares, held directly after the transaction on July 1, 2022: 5,632,638, thus a percentage of 5.4462%

The number of treasury shares held by affiliates remains the same.

Total number of treasury shares held directly and indirectly after the transaction on July 1, 2022: 7,440,283, namely a percentage of 7.1940%.

It is noted that the voting rights corresponding to the treasury shares are suspended, as provided by par. 1 of the art. 50 of the law 4548/2018.


