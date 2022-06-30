GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : Bond Buy-back

GEK TERNA S.A. informs the Investors that, in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and according to article 62 of Law 4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, as well as by virtue of the Decision of the Board of Directors, proceeded on June 29, 2022, with the purchase of 17 bonds of "GEKTERNAB2" at an average price of 952.89 euros per bond and at a total transaction value of 16,199.16 euros and with the purchase of 7 bonds of "GEKTERNAB3" at an average price of 931.09 euros per bond and at a total transaction value of 6,517.62 euros.

After the above transaction, the Company holds 107 bonds "GEKTERNAB2", ie a percentage of 0.021% on the trading bonds and 237 bonds "GEKTERNAB3", ie a percentage of 0.079% on the trading bonds.