    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:15 2022-06-29 am EDT
9.270 EUR   -0.32%
02:22aGEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S A : Bond Buy-back
PU
06/28GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S A : Decisions of the shareholders' ordinary general assembly held on june 28, 2022
PU
06/27GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S A : Information regarding Bondholders Meeting of the CBL 2020
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : Bond Buy-back

06/30/2022 | 02:22am EDT
GEK TERNA S.A. informs the Investors that, in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and according to article 62 of Law 4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, as well as by virtue of the Decision of the Board of Directors, proceeded on June 29, 2022, with the purchase of 17 bonds of "GEKTERNAB2" at an average price of 952.89 euros per bond and at a total transaction value of 16,199.16 euros and with the purchase of 7 bonds of "GEKTERNAB3" at an average price of 931.09 euros per bond and at a total transaction value of 6,517.62 euros.

After the above transaction, the Company holds 107 bonds "GEKTERNAB2", ie a percentage of 0.021% on the trading bonds and 237 bonds "GEKTERNAB3", ie a percentage of 0.079% on the trading bonds.


Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 06:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 387 M 1 452 M 1 452 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 881 M 923 M 923 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 2 756
Free-Float 49,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,27 €
Average target price 13,40 €
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.-2.52%923
VINCI-6.88%52 061
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.60%33 827
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-18.32%27 596
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.70%21 143
FERROVIAL, S.A.-12.55%18 555