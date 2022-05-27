Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  05/27 10:19:20 am EDT
9.900 EUR    0.00%
12:05pGEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S A : Bond Buy-back program announcement
PU
05/23GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S A : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
05/20GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S A : Amendment of financial calendar
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : Bond Buy-back program announcement

05/27/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GEK TERNA SA, pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament, informs the investors that the Board of Directors of the Company made a decision for the implementation of a bond buy-back program starting on 30/05/2022, in relation to the bonds issued by virtue of the Common Bond Loan Program dated 1/12/2021 and of the Common Bond Loan Program dated 19/6/2020, both trading in the category of Fixed Income Securities of the Organized Market of the Athens Stock Exchange, trading as "GEKTERNAB3" and "GEKTERNAB2" respectively, according to article 62 of law 4548/2018 and the applicable provisions of stock exchange legislation, at a minimum purchase price of 80% and a maximum price of 105% of the nominal value. The purchases of own bonds will be held from 30/5/2022 until 30/11/2022. The Company reserves the right to elect, as the case may be, the resale (which may be over-the-counter) or the withholding, which may extend until the maturity of the bond. In any case, the withheld bonds, cumulatively for both bond loans, will not exceed in value at any time the nominal value of one thousand (1,000) bonds of the above issued bond loans.


Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 16:03:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
12:05pGEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Bond Buy-back program announcement
PU
05/23GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
05/20GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Amendment of financial calendar
PU
05/20GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
04/29GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Ir report fy 2021
PU
04/29GEK TERNA GROUP : Annual Results of 2021
PU
04/29GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Analysts annual briefing
PU
04/29GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Ful..
CI
04/08GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Financial Calendar Of The Year 2022
PU
04/06GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Financial calendar of the year 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 387 M 1 488 M 1 488 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 948 M 1 017 M 1 017 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 2 756
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Duration : Period :
GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,90 €
Average target price 13,77 €
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.4.10%1 017
VINCI-0.88%55 470
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED13.80%35 414
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-17.41%28 318
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED17.44%23 648
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED4.25%19 868