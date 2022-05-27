GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : Bond Buy-back program announcement

GEK TERNA SA, pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament, informs the investors that the Board of Directors of the Company made a decision for the implementation of a bond buy-back program starting on 30/05/2022, in relation to the bonds issued by virtue of the Common Bond Loan Program dated 1/12/2021 and of the Common Bond Loan Program dated 19/6/2020, both trading in the category of Fixed Income Securities of the Organized Market of the Athens Stock Exchange, trading as "GEKTERNAB3" and "GEKTERNAB2" respectively, according to article 62 of law 4548/2018 and the applicable provisions of stock exchange legislation, at a minimum purchase price of 80% and a maximum price of 105% of the nominal value. The purchases of own bonds will be held from 30/5/2022 until 30/11/2022. The Company reserves the right to elect, as the case may be, the resale (which may be over-the-counter) or the withholding, which may extend until the maturity of the bond. In any case, the withheld bonds, cumulatively for both bond loans, will not exceed in value at any time the nominal value of one thousand (1,000) bonds of the above issued bond loans.