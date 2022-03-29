Log in
GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : Eighth Interest Period of the Non-Convertible Corporate Bond Loan 2018

03/29/2022 | 11:31am EDT
In accordance with the terms of the Common Bond Loan as decided by "GEK TERNA SA" on March 16, 2018 (hereinafter "the Bond Loan"), the record date for the beneficiaries of interest for the 8thInterest Period from 04.10.2021 until 04.04.2022 is set to be Friday April 1, 2022.

The first day of trading without the eighth coupon (ex-coupon date) is Thursday March 31, 2022.

The gross interest amount for the eighth Interest Period, which corresponds to 120,000 bonds currently traded on the Athens Exchange, is 2,396,333.33 euros, i.e. 19.9694444444 euros per bond and has been calculated at an annual interest rate of 3.95% (before tax).

The payment of the accrued interest to the bondholders will take place though "HELLENIC CENTRAL SECURITIES DEPOSITARY S.A." (ATHEXCSD) on Monday April 4, 2022, as follows:

1. Through the operators of the beneficiaries in the Dematerialized Security System (Banks and Securities firms) for the bondholders that have authorized their operators for the collection, according to the D.S.S. Operations Regulation and ATHEXCSD relevant resolutions.

2. Especially in cases of interest payments to heirs of deceased beneficiaries whose titles are kept in the Special Account of their Share in D.S.S., under the management of ATHEXCSD according to Article 15 of the D.S.S. Operations Regulation, the payment of the interest to the legal heirs will be made a) through ATHEXCSD within one (1) year from the date of payment of interest, and b) through a cash deposit in the Deposits and Loans Fund (TPD) after the lapse of one (1) year. "

It is hereby clarified that according to the currently applicable legislation, the right to collect interest amount expires if not collected within the time limit of five (5) years and any relevant amount shall be reimbursed to the Hellenic Republic.


Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 15:30:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
