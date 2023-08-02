GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. is a holding company organized around 5 areas of activity: - infrastructure construction (51.3% of net sales): power plants, highways, etc.; - electricity production (32%): from renewable energies (72.9% of net sales; wind energy, hydraulic energy, etc.) and from natural gas (27.1%); - infrastructure management under concession agreements (15.6%): highways, parking lots, etc.; - real estate development and property management (1.1%) ; - production of industrial facilities and construction materials (0.9%): pylons, struts, wood constructions, cements, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Greece (79.9%), Balkans (6.1%), Middle East (2.9%), the United States (8.2%), Eastern Europe (2.4%) and others (0.5%).