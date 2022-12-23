Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:19 2022-12-22 am EST
10.70 EUR   +0.38%
03:04aGek Terna Real Estate Construction S A : Fifth Interest Period of the Non-Convertible Corporate Bond Loan 2020
PU
02:34aGek Terna Real Estate Construction S A : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
12/21Gek Terna Real Estate Construction S A : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : Fifth Interest Period of the Non-Convertible Corporate Bond Loan 2020

12/23/2022 | 03:04am EST
In accordance with the terms of the Common Bond Loan as decided by "GEK TERNA SA" on July 3, 2020 (hereinafter "the Bond Loan"), the record date for the beneficiaries of interest for the 5th Interest Period from 04.07.2022 until 03.01.2023 is set to be Monday January 2, 2023.

The first day of trading without the fifth coupon (ex-coupon date) is Friday December 30, 2022.

The gross interest amount for the fifth Interest Period, which corresponds to 500,000 bonds currently traded on the Athens Exchange, is 6,989,583.33€, i.e. 13.9791666667 € per bond and has been calculated at an annual interest rate of 2.75% (before tax).

The payment of the accrued interest to the bondholders will take place though "HELLENIC CENTRAL SECURITIES DEPOSITARY S.A." (ATHEXCSD) on Tuesday January 3, 2023, as follows:

1. Through the operators of the beneficiaries in the Dematerialized Security System (Banks and Securities firms) for the bondholders that have authorized their operators for the collection, according to the D.S.S. Operations Regulation and ATHEXCSD relevant resolutions.

2. Especially in cases of interest payments to heirs of deceased beneficiaries whose titles are kept in the Special Account of their Share in D.S.S., under the management of ATHEXCSD according to Article 15 of the D.S.S. Operations Regulation, the payment of the interest to the legal heirs will be made a) through ATHEXCSD within one (1) year from the date of payment of interest, and b) through a cash deposit in the Deposits and Loans Fund (TPD) after the lapse of one (1) year. "

It is hereby clarified that according to the currently applicable legislation, the right to collect interest amount expires if not collected within the time limit of five (5) years and any relevant amount shall be reimbursed to the Hellenic Republic.


Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 08:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 156 M 1 225 M 1 225 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 019 M 1 080 M 1 080 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 4 024
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Duration : Period :
GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,70 €
Average target price 13,77 €
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
Managers and Directors
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Vice Chairman
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.12.51%1 080
VINCI0.91%56 341
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED11.31%36 367
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.60%32 796
QUANTA SERVICES24.36%20 679
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.54%19 059