GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : First Interest Period of the Non-Convertible Corporate Bond Loan 2020

12/28/2020 | 03:55am EST
Athens, December 28, 2020

First Interest Period of the Non-Convertible Corporate Bond Loan 2020

In accordance with the terms of the Common Bond Loan as decided by "GEK TERNA SA" on July 3, 2020 (hereinafter "the Bond Loan"), the record date for the beneficiaries of interest for the 1st Interest Period from 03.07.2020 until 04.01.2021 is set to be Thursday December 31st , 2020.

The first day of trading without the first coupon (ex-coupon date) is Wednesday December 30, 2020.

The gross interest amount for the fifth Interest Period, which corresponds to 500,000 bonds currently traded on the Athens Exchange, is 7,065,972.22 €, i.e. 14.1319444444 € per bond and has been calculated at an annual interest rate of 2.75% (before tax).

The payment of the accrued interest to the bondholders will take place though "HELLENIC CENTRAL SECURITIES DEPOSITARY S.A." (ATHEXCSD) on Monday January 4, 2021, as follows:

  1. Through the operators of the beneficiaries in the Dematerialized Security System (Banks and Securities firms) for the bondholders that have authorized their operators for the collection, according to the D.S.S. Operations Regulation and ATHEXCSD relevant resolutions.
  2. Especially in cases of interest payments to heirs of deceased beneficiaries whose titles are kept in the Special Account of their Share in D.S.S., under the management of ATHEXCSD according to Article 15 of the D.S.S. Operations Regulation, the payment of the interest to the legal heirs will be made a) through ATHEXCSD within one (1) year from the date of payment of interest, and b) through a cash deposit in the Deposits and Loans Fund (TPD) after the lapse of one (1) year. "

It is hereby clarified that according to the currently applicable legislation, the right to collect interest amount expires if not collected within the time limit of five (5) years and any relevant amount shall be reimbursed to the Hellenic Republic.

Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 08:54:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
