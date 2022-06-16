Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:17 2022-06-16 am EDT
9.290 EUR   -1.06%
12:23pGEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S A : Invitation of the Bondholders CBL 2018 to a Bondholders' Meeting
PU
12:23pGEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S A : Invitation of the Bondholders CBL 2020 to a Bondholders' Meeting
PU
03:23aGEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S A : Bond Buy-back
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : Invitation of the Bondholders CBL 2020 to a Bondholders' Meeting

06/16/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attached

Invitation

Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 16:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
12:23pGEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Invitation of the Bondholders CBL 2018 to a Bondhol..
PU
12:23pGEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Invitation of the Bondholders CBL 2020 to a Bondhol..
PU
03:23aGEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Bond Buy-back
PU
06/15GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
06/09GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Signing of the Casino Concession Agreement
PU
06/09GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Bond Buy-back
PU
06/07GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Invitation to the Annual Ordinary General Assembly
PU
06/07GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Bond Buy-back
PU
06/06GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : First Interest Period of the Corporate Bond Loan 20..
PU
05/27GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Bond Buy-back program announcement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 387 M 1 443 M 1 443 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 893 M 929 M 929 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 2 756
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Duration : Period :
GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,39 €
Average target price 13,77 €
Spread / Average Target 46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.-1.26%929
VINCI-7.89%50 228
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.60%34 542
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-17.67%28 064
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED11.05%22 382
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD3.09%18 790