    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : MOTOR OIL - GEK TERNA Commencement of the construction of the Natural Gas Plant in Komotini

09/02/2021 | 02:52am EDT
The Groups of MOTOR OIL and GEK TERNA have signed the contract for the construction of the Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) Power Plant fueled with natural gas at Komotini area, marking the beginning of the construction of the project.

Thermoilektriki Komotinis, a company in which Motor Oil Renewable Energy (MORE) and GEK TERNA jointly participate in, with a stake of 50% each, assigned the construction of the plant to TERNA S.A., which also signed a supply contract with Siemens for the procurement of basic equipment of the 877 MW generating unit.

The total cost of the investment is estimated at 375 million euros.

During the construction phase 500 jobs will be created and another 100 permanent job positions during the commercial operation of the plant.

The power plant is scheduled to be commissioned for commercial operation early in the year 2024.

The construction of the new state-of-the-art plant is of strategic importance, as it will cover the increased electricity demand, which will be created due to the gradual withdrawal of lignite production units in our country. It is significant not only for the development of the region, but also for the energy security of the country.

Information:

Press Office & Public Relations:Danae Kalantidi, tel. + 30 210 6968000, dkalantidi@gekterna.com

Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 06:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 193 M 1 412 M 1 412 M
Net income 2021 -20,0 M -23,7 M -23,7 M
Net Debt 2021 1 792 M 2 121 M 2 121 M
P/E ratio 2021 -35,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 933 M 1 106 M 1 104 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,28x
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 2 434
Free-Float 49,8%
Managers and Directors
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.25.13%1 106
VINCI15.23%61 535
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED30.99%32 171
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.02%31 178
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.52%21 259
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED17.27%19 763