  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

10/08/2021 | 03:07am EDT
GEK TERNA S.A. informs the Investors that, in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and according to article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, as well as by virtue of the Decision of the Regular General Assembly of its Shareholders dated 08.07.2020, proceeded on October 7, 2021 through the member of the A.S.E. BETA Securities, with the purchase of 15,000 GEK TERNA's shares at an average price of 9.1800 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 137,700.00 euros.


Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 07:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 142 M 1 319 M 1 319 M
Net income 2021 -29,0 M -33,5 M -33,5 M
Net Debt 2021 1 879 M 2 170 M 2 170 M
P/E ratio 2021 -30,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 890 M 1 029 M 1 028 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,42x
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 3 345
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Duration : Period :
GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9,24 €
Average target price 13,05 €
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.17.26%1 029
VINCI11.89%60 465
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED32.97%32 130
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.42%31 233
FERROVIAL, S.A.15.27%22 131
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.40%20 073