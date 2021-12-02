Log in
    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

12/02/2021
GEK TERNA S.A. informs the Investors that, in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and according to article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, as well as by virtue of the Decision of the Regular General Assembly of its Shareholders dated 08.07.2020, proceeded on December 1, 2021 through the member of the A.S.E. BETA Securities, with the purchase of 10,000 GEK TERNA's shares at an average price of 9.8733 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 98,772.50 euros.


Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 08:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 145 M 1 296 M 1 296 M
Net income 2021 -29,0 M -32,8 M -32,8 M
Net Debt 2021 1 879 M 2 128 M 2 128 M
P/E ratio 2021 -32,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 951 M 1 078 M 1 077 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 345
Free-Float 49,6%
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,88 €
Average target price 13,77 €
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
Managers and Directors
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.25.38%1 078
VINCI6.10%55 784
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED38.71%33 526
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.63%30 896
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.52%21 238
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.09%19 267