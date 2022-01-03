GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

GEK TERNA S.A. informs the investors that, in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and according to article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, as well as by virtue of the Decision of the Regular General Assembly of its Shareholders dated 08.07.2020, acquired on December 31, 2021 through its subsidiary TERNA S.A., which acted in its own name but on GEK TERNA's behalf, through the member of the A.S.E. BETA Securities, 9,500 GEK TERNA's shares at an average price of 9.5747 euros per share and at with a total transaction value of 90,960.00 euros.