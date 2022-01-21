Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

01/21/2022 | 03:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GEK TERNA S.A. informs the Investors that, in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and according to article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, as well as by virtue of the Decision of the Regular General Assembly of its Shareholders dated 08.07.2020, proceeded on January 21, 2022, with the purchase of 7,339 GEK TERNAΆs shares at an average price of 9.8000 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 71,922.20 euros and through its subsidiary TERNA S.A., which acted in its own name as also on GEK TERNA's behalf, with the purchase of 2,000 GEK TERNAΆs shares at an average price of 9.8400 euros per share and at with a total transaction value of 19,680.00 euros.


Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 08:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
03:42aGEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
01/05GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
01/03GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
2021GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Third Interest Period of the Non-Convertible Corpor..
PU
2021GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Announcement for the use of the raised funds of CBL..
PU
2021GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
2021GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
2021GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
2021GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Announcement of regulated information of l. 3556/20..
PU
2021GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Announcement Concerning Commencement of Trading
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 145 M 1 296 M 1 296 M
Net income 2021 -29,0 M -32,8 M -32,8 M
Net Debt 2021 1 879 M 2 128 M 2 128 M
P/E ratio 2021 -32,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 949 M 1 076 M 1 075 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 3 345
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Duration : Period :
GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,86 €
Average target price 13,77 €
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.3.68%1 076
VINCI6.41%63 564
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.65%37 838
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.00%35 723
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED12.61%23 532
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD16.34%22 452