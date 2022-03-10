GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

GEK TERNA S.A. informs the Investors that, in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and according to article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, as well as by virtue of the Decision of the Regular General Assembly of its Shareholders dated 08.07.2020, proceeded on March 9, 2022, through its subsidiary TERNA S.A., which acted in its own name as also GEK TERNA's behalf, with the purchase of 3,000 GEK TERNA's shares at an average price of 8.3100 euros per share and at with a total transaction value of 24,930.00 euros.