  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:17 2022-12-20 am EST
10.40 EUR   +4.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

12/21/2022 | 03:17am EST
GEK TERNA S.A. informs the Investors that, in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and according to article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, proceeded on December 20, 2022, with the purchase of 12,000 GEK TERNA's shares at an average price of 10.3549 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 124,259.20 euros and through its subsidiary TERNA S.A., which acted in its own name as also GEK TERNA's behalf, with the purchase of 6,000 GEK TERNA's shares at an average price of 10.3849 euros per share and at with a total transaction value of 62,309.60 euros.


Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 08:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 156 M 1 228 M 1 228 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 991 M 1 053 M 1 053 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 4 024
Free-Float 47,7%
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,40 €
Average target price 13,77 €
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
Managers and Directors
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Vice Chairman
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.9.36%1 053
VINCI0.56%55 539
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED14.15%37 127
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED13.80%33 229
QUANTA SERVICES24.42%20 343
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.65%19 094