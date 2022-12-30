Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10 2022-12-29 am EST
10.90 EUR   +1.11%
02:35aGek Terna Real Estate Construction S A : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
12/28Gek Terna Real Estate Construction S A : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
12/23Gek Terna Real Estate Construction S A : Fifth Interest Period of the Non-Convertible Corporate Bond Loan 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

12/30/2022 | 02:35am EST
GEK TERNA S.A. informs the Investors that, in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and according to article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, proceeded on December 29, 2022, with the purchase of 10,000 GEK TERNA's shares at an average price of 11.1042 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 111,041.66 euros and through its subsidiary TERNA S.A., which acted in its own name as also GEK TERNA's behalf, with the purchase of 5,000 GEK TERNA's shares at an average price of 11.0360 euros per share and at with a total transaction value of 55,180.00 euros.


Attachments

Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 07:34:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 156 M 1 232 M 1 232 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 038 M 1 106 M 1 106 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 4 024
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Duration : Period :
GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,90 €
Average target price 13,77 €
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Managers and Directors
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Vice Chairman
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.14.62%1 106
VINCI1.44%55 971
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED11.38%36 015
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED6.40%32 394
QUANTA SERVICES24.45%20 195
FERROVIAL, S.A.-10.63%19 243