  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:11:36 2023-01-10 am EST
11.04 EUR   +0.18%
03:10aGek Terna Real Estate Construction S A : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
01/09Gek Terna Real Estate Construction S A : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
01/03Gek Terna Real Estate Construction S A : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

01/11/2023 | 03:10am EST
GEK TERNA S.A. informs the Investors that, in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and according to article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, proceeded on January 10, 2023 with the purchase of 12,000 GEK TERNA's shares at an average price of 11.0150 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 132,180.00 euros and through its subsidiary TERNA S.A., which acted in its own name as also GEK TERNA's behalf, with the purchase of 6,000 GEK TERNA's shares at an average price of 11.0307 euros per share and at with a total transaction value of 66,184.32 euros.


Attachments

Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 08:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 156 M 1 242 M 1 242 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 050 M 1 128 M 1 128 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 4 024
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Duration : Period :
GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 11,04 €
Average target price 13,77 €
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Managers and Directors
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Vice Chairman
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.1.28%1 128
VINCI6.55%60 418
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.97%36 271
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%34 232
FERROVIAL, S.A.5.23%20 092
QUANTA SERVICES-2.10%19 812