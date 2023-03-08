GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

GEK TERNA S.A. informs the Investors that, in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and according to article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, proceeded on March 7, 2023 with the purchase of 22,000 GEK TERNA's shares at an average price of 11.4325 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 251,516.06 euros and through its subsidiary TERNA S.A., which acted in its own name as also GEK TERNA's behalf, with the purchase of 13,000 GEK TERNA's shares at an average price of 11.4047 euros per share and at with a total transaction value of 148,261.70 euros.