  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:11:21 2023-03-07 am EST
11.44 EUR   -0.35%
02:57aGek Terna Real Estate Construction S A : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
03/06Gek Terna Real Estate Construction S A : Announcement of regulated information of l. 3556/2007
PU
03/06Gek Terna Real Estate Construction S A : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

03/08/2023 | 02:57am EST
GEK TERNA S.A. informs the Investors that, in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and according to article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, proceeded on March 7, 2023 with the purchase of 22,000 GEK TERNA's shares at an average price of 11.4325 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 251,516.06 euros and through its subsidiary TERNA S.A., which acted in its own name as also GEK TERNA's behalf, with the purchase of 13,000 GEK TERNA's shares at an average price of 11.4047 euros per share and at with a total transaction value of 148,261.70 euros.


Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 07:56:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 156 M 1 223 M 1 223 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 077 M 1 140 M 1 140 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,93x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 4 024
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Duration : Period :
GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 11,44 €
Average target price 14,88 €
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
Managers and Directors
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Vice Chairman
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.4.95%1 140
VINCI16.15%65 581
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED2.60%36 777
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED11.05%36 552
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.14.36%23 525
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED19.96%22 028