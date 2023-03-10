GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES
03/10/2023 | 02:44am EST
GEK TERNA S.A. informs the Investors that, in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and according to article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, proceeded on March 9, 2023 with the purchase of 27,165 GEK TERNA's shares at an average price of 11.4515 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 311,080.84 euros.
