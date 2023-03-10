Advanced search
    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:14:54 2023-03-09 am EST
11.50 EUR   +1.95%
02:44aGek Terna Real Estate Construction S A : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
03/08Gek Terna Real Estate Construction S A : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
03/06Gek Terna Real Estate Construction S A : Announcement of regulated information of l. 3556/2007
PU
GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

03/10/2023 | 02:44am EST
GEK TERNA S.A. informs the Investors that, in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and according to article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, proceeded on March 9, 2023 with the purchase of 27,165 GEK TERNA's shares at an average price of 11.4515 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 311,080.84 euros.


Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 07:43:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 156 M 1 223 M 1 223 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 083 M 1 145 M 1 145 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 4 024
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Duration : Period :
GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 11,50 €
Average target price 14,88 €
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
Managers and Directors
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Vice Chairman
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.5.50%1 145
VINCI16.35%64 734
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.13%37 219
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED9.02%36 244
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.12.67%23 390
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED19.06%22 457