  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:17 2022-06-09 am EDT
10.14 EUR   -1.17%
10:42aGEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S A : Signing of the Casino Concession Agreement
PU
03:52aGEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S A : Bond Buy-back
PU
06/07GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S A : Invitation to the Annual Ordinary General Assembly
PU
GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : Signing of the Casino Concession Agreement

06/09/2022 | 10:42am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT

Athens, June 9, 2022

The Concession Agreement for the operation of the Casino Company was signed between the Ministry of Finance and the Athens IRC

GEK TERNA SA informs that yesterday, June 8, 2022, was signed between the Minister of Finance Mr. Christos Staikouras, as a representative of the Greek State, and the Concessionaire consortium Athens IRC (MGGR LLC, MGE HELLINIKON B.V. and GEK TERNA SA), the Concession Agreement for the operating license of the Casino Company, of a wide range of activities in the Metropolitan Pole of Elliniko - Agios Kosmas and the construction of a hotel, conference and exhibition center and a meeting place for sports or cultural events.

Information:

Press Office:Mary Andreadi, tel. +30 210 6968000, pressoffice@gekterna.com

Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 387 M 1 489 M 1 489 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 982 M 1 054 M 1 054 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,71x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 2 756
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,26 €
Average target price 13,77 €
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.7.89%1 054
VINCI-2.36%54 994
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.60%33 637
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-16.13%28 704
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.81%21 937
FERROVIAL, S.A.-8.35%19 751