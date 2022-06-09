GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : Signing of the Casino Concession Agreement

ANNOUNCEMENT
Athens, June 9, 2022
The Concession Agreement for the operation of the Casino Company was signed between the Ministry of Finance and the Athens IRC
GEK TERNA SA informs that yesterday, June 8, 2022, was signed between the Minister of Finance Mr. Christos Staikouras, as a representative of the Greek State, and the Concessionaire consortium Athens IRC (MGGR LLC, MGE HELLINIKON B.V. and GEK TERNA SA), the Concession Agreement for the operating license of the Casino Company, of a wide range of activities in the Metropolitan Pole of Elliniko - Agios Kosmas and the construction of a hotel, conference and exhibition center and a meeting place for sports or cultural events.
