    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:13:34 2023-03-27 am EDT
11.22 EUR   +2.00%
Tenth Interest Period of the Non-Convertible Corporate Bond Loan 2018
PU
11:19aGek Terna Real Estate Construction S A : Tenth Interest Period of the Non-Convertible CBL 2018
PU
02:58aGek Terna Real Estate Construction S A : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : Tenth Interest Period of the Non-Convertible Corporate Bond Loan 2018

03/27/2023 | 02:02pm EDT
Athens, March 27, 2023

Tenth Interest Period of the Non-Convertible Corporate Bond Loan 2018

In accordance with the terms of the Common Bond Loan as decided by "GEK TERNA SA" on March 16, 2018 (hereinafter "the Bond Loan"), the record date for the beneficiaries of interest for the 10th Interest Period from 04.10.2022 until 04.04.2023 is set to be Monday April 3, 2023.

The first day of trading without the tenth coupon (ex-coupon date) is Friday March 31, 2023.

The gross interest amount for the tenth Interest Period, which corresponds to 120,000 bonds currently traded on the Athens Exchange, is 2,396,333.33 €, i.e. 19.9694444444 € per bond and has been calculated at an annual interest rate of 3.95% (before tax).

The payment of the accrued interest to the bondholders will take place though "HELLENIC CENTRAL SECURITIES DEPOSITARY S.A." (ATHEXCSD) on Tuesday April 4, 2023, as follows:

1. Through the operators of the beneficiaries in the Dematerialized Security System (Banks and Securities firms) for the bondholders that have authorized their operators for the collection, according to the D.S.S. Operations Regulation and ATHEXCSD relevant resolutions.

2. Especially in cases of interest payments to heirs of deceased beneficiaries whose titles are kept in the Special Account of their Share in D.S.S., under the management of ATHEXCSD according to Article 15 of the D.S.S. Operations Regulation, the payment of the interest to the legal heirs will be made a) through ATHEXCSD within one (1) year from the date of payment of interest, and b) through a cash deposit in the Deposits and Loans Fund (TPD) after the lapse of one (1) year. "

It is hereby clarified that according to the currently applicable legislation, the right to collect interest amount expires if not collected within the time limit of five (5) years and any relevant amount shall be reimbursed to the Hellenic Republic.

Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 18:01:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 1 144 M 1 234 M 1 234 M
Net income 2021 49,9 M 53,9 M 53,9 M
Net Debt 2021 1 254 M 1 352 M 1 352 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 1 032 M 1 110 M 1 112 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 4 024
Free-Float 47,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 11,00 €
Average target price 14,88 €
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
Managers and Directors
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Vice Chairman
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.0.92%1 110
VINCI8.65%61 336
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.23%36 903
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.10%36 149
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED28.60%24 684
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.12.83%23 152
