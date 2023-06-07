GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : Third Interest Period of the Corporate Bond Loan 2021
Disclaimer
GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 14:58:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Analyst Recommendations on GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Sales 2023
2 419 M
2 586 M
2 586 M
Net income 2023
-
-
-
Net Debt 2023
1 663 M
1 777 M
1 777 M
P/E ratio 2023
-
Yield 2023
1,48%
Capitalization
1 337 M
1 429 M
1 429 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,24x
EV / Sales 2024
1,16x
Nbr of Employees
3 183
Free-Float
47,7%
Chart GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
14,18 €
Average target price
16,97 €
Spread / Average Target
19,7%