  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:11:17 2023-05-29 am EDT
13.96 EUR   +1.90%
10:57aGek Terna Real Estate Construction S A : Trading Update on Q1 2023 Performance
PU
05/23Gek Terna Real Estate Construction S A : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
05/16Gek Terna Real Estate Construction S A : Announcement of regulated information of l. 3556/2007
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : Trading Update on Q1 2023 Performance

05/29/2023 | 10:57am EDT
GEK TERNA SA informs the Investors that the Q1 2023 Financial Performance will be published on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, after the closing of the trading session of the ASE.


Attachments

Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 14:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 419 M 2 589 M 2 589 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 1 663 M 1 780 M 1 780 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 1,53%
Capitalization 1 291 M 1 382 M 1 382 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 3 183
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Duration : Period :
GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 13,70 €
Average target price 16,97 €
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Managers and Directors
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Vice Chairman
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.25.69%1 382
VINCI16.15%65 219
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.31%37 729
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.89%34 125
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.22.11%25 261
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED31.47%23 962
