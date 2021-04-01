Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE  >  GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A.    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF REGULATED INFORMATION OF L. 3556/2007

04/01/2021 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

According to L.3556/2007, GEK TERNA SA discloses that a notification was received today by the shareholder REGGEBORGH INVEST B.V., according to which on March 29, 2021 there was a change (decrease) in its withholding voting rights and specifically:

Number of shares and voting rights prior to the previous transaction notification: 12,509,580 thus 12.0955 % of the total voting rights of the Company.

Number of shares and voting rights after the last transaction: 8,809,580 shares and voting rights, thus a percentage of 8.5179 % of the total voting rights of the Company, which amounts to 103,423,291.

The above mentioned notification also included a statement of the shareholder REGGEBORGH INVEST B.V. that it is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and that it does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in GEK TERNA S.A.

Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 15:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
11:04aGEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Announcement of regulated information of ..
PU
03/31GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
03/29GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
03/26GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Sixth Interest Period of the Non-Converti..
PU
03/26GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Announcement of regulated information of ..
PU
03/26GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
03/23TERNA SA : Signing of new railway project in Bulgaria
PU
03/22GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Announcement of regulated information of ..
PU
03/22GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
03/19GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Announcement of regulated information of ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 027 M 1 207 M 1 207 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 1 376 M 1 618 M 1 618 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 998 M 1 171 M 1 173 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,31x
EV / Sales 2021 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 3 866
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Duration : Period :
GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 10,90 €
Last Close Price 10,38 €
Spread / Highest target 5,01%
Spread / Average Target 5,01%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,01%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.31.73%1 171
VINCI SA7.37%57 939
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.43%33 239
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED10.16%27 228
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED12.14%20 591
FERROVIAL, S.A.-1.64%19 106
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ