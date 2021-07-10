Log in
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : Constitution of the B.o.D into Body

07/10/2021 | 02:22am EDT
Constitution of the B.o.D into Body

Following the decision of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders of 1st July 2021 to elect a new Board of Directors and appoint independent members, in accordance with paragraphs 1 and 2 of Article 9 of Law 4706/2020, which was taken after the proposal of the Board of Directors and the recommendation of the Nominations and Remunerations Committee to the General Meeting, the BoD was constituted into Body as follows:

  1. Peristeris Georgios Executive BoD Member, Chairman of the BoD and Managing Director
  2. Tamvakakis Apostolos Independent Non-Executive Member, Vice -Chairman BoD, Lead Independent Director
  1. Gourzis Michail Executive BoD Member, Vice -Chairman BoD
  2. Lazaridou Pinelopi Executive Director, Executive BoD Member
  3. Benopoulos Angelos Executive Director, Executive BoD Member
  4. Antonakos Dimitrios Executive BoD Member
  5. Moustakas Emmanuel Executive BoD Member
  6. Perdikaris Georgios Executive BoD Member
  7. Afentoulis Dimitrios Non-Executive Member
  8. Apkarian Gagik Independent Non-Executive Member
  9. Delikoura Aikaterini Independent Non-Executive Member
  10. Capralos Spyridon Independent Non-Executive Member
  11. Staikou Sophia Independent Non-Executive Member

Their term will last for four years and is automatically extended until the Ordinary General Meeting to be convened in 2026.

It is noted that the decision about the election of Messrs. Skordas and Lambrou will become effective after the registration of the amendment of the Articles of Association in the General Commercial Registry.

For the Members of the Board of Directors, the conditions of articles 3 and 5 of law 4706/2020 are met, regarding adequate representation by gender and the total number of independent non-executive members in the Board of Directors and the suitability criteria provided by the current regulatory framework are met and the internal rules of operation of the company and the independent non-executive members meet the conditions of independence set by the current regulatory framework.

Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 10 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2021 06:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 232 M 1 463 M 1 463 M
Net income 2021 -29,0 M -34,4 M -34,4 M
Net Debt 2021 1 879 M 2 231 M 2 231 M
P/E ratio 2021 -31,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 890 M 1 056 M 1 056 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,25x
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 434
Free-Float 50,1%
Chart GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,38 €
Average target price 12,57 €
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.19.04%1 093
VINCI12.76%63 749
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-7.44%31 982
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED16.44%28 849
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.65%22 538
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-1.14%18 939