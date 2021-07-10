GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : Constitution of the B.o.D into Body

Constitution of the B.o.D into Body

Following the decision of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders of 1st July 2021 to elect a new Board of Directors and appoint independent members, in accordance with paragraphs 1 and 2 of Article 9 of Law 4706/2020, which was taken after the proposal of the Board of Directors and the recommendation of the Nominations and Remunerations Committee to the General Meeting, the BoD was constituted into Body as follows:

Peristeris Georgios Executive BoD Member, Chairman of the BoD and Managing Director Tamvakakis Apostolos Independent Non-Executive Member, Vice -Chairman BoD, Lead Independent Director

Gourzis Michail Executive BoD Member, Vice -Chairman BoD Lazaridou Pinelopi Executive Director, Executive BoD Member Benopoulos Angelos Executive Director, Executive BoD Member Antonakos Dimitrios Executive BoD Member Moustakas Emmanuel Executive BoD Member Perdikaris Georgios Executive BoD Member Afentoulis Dimitrios Non-Executive Member Apkarian Gagik Independent Non-Executive Member Delikoura Aikaterini Independent Non-Executive Member Capralos Spyridon Independent Non-Executive Member Staikou Sophia Independent Non-Executive Member

Their term will last for four years and is automatically extended until the Ordinary General Meeting to be convened in 2026.

It is noted that the decision about the election of Messrs. Skordas and Lambrou will become effective after the registration of the amendment of the Articles of Association in the General Commercial Registry.

For the Members of the Board of Directors, the conditions of articles 3 and 5 of law 4706/2020 are met, regarding adequate representation by gender and the total number of independent non-executive members in the Board of Directors and the suitability criteria provided by the current regulatory framework are met and the internal rules of operation of the company and the independent non-executive members meet the conditions of independence set by the current regulatory framework.