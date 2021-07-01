GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : Decisions of the Shareholders' Ordinary General Assembly held on July 1, 2021

Athens, July 1, 2021

DECISIONS OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' ORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY

HELD ON JULY 1, 2021

Today, the 1st day of July 2021, the Shareholders of the company GEK TERNA S.A. held the Ordinary General Assembly, in which 141 Shareholders holding 57,819,742 shares and voting rights, thus a percentage of 59.00 % of the share capital, participated and the following decisions were made:

Item 1: Approved by 57,776,918 votes in favor (99.93% of those present), by 39,274 against (0.07% of those present) and abstention of 3,550 (0.01% of those present), in total, the Financial Statements (corporate and consolidated) for the year 2020 as were uploaded on the website of the Company and the Athens Stock Exchange and recorded in detail in the Annual Financial Report, the relevant Report of the Board of Directors and the Report of the Certified Auditor - Accountant.

Item 2: The Annual Report of the Audit Committee for the year 01.01-31.12.2020 was approved, with 57,816,192 votes in favor (99.99% of those present) and 3,550 abstentions (0.01% of those present).

Item 3: The General Assembly, with 57,774,819 votes in favor (99.92% of those present) and abstain of 44,923 (0.08% of those present), approved the overall management of the fiscal year 2020 by the Members of the Board and specifically Messrs Dimitrios Antonakos, Michael Gourzis, Aggelos Benopoulos, Georgios Peristeris, Konstantinos Vavaletskos, Emmanuel Vrailas, Emmanuel Moustakas, Georgios Perdikaris, Apostolos Tamvakakis, Gagik Apkarian, Spyridon Capralos, Penelope Lazaridou and Athanasios Skordas.

Item 4: The General Meeting, with 56,261,685 votes in favor (97.31% of those present) and 1.513,134 against (2.62% of those present) and an abstention of 44,923 (0.08% of those present), discharged the Auditor from any liability or indemnification arising from the performance of her duties for the year 2020.

Item 5: The General Assembly approved, with 51,001,431 votes in favor (88.21% of those present) and 6,614,597 against (11.44% of those present) and an abstention of 204,714 (0.35% of those present), the proposal of the Board of Directors for the approval of the Remuneration Report of the members of the Board of Directors of the Company for the fiscal year 2020 according to article 112 of law 4548/2018.

Item 6: The General Assembly approved by 51,183,908 votes in favor (88.52% of those present), 6,632,284 against (11.47% of those present) and an abstention of 3,550 (0.01% of those present), the amendment and renewal of the term of the approved Remuneration Policy, prepared with the diligence of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee.