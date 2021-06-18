GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : IR REPORT 3M 2021
06/18/2021 | 11:43am EDT
IR Report Q1 2021
Q1 2021 Highlights
GEK TERNA and MOTOR OIL Group announced their cooperation for the joint development, construction and operation of the CCGT Station, with an installed capacity of 877 MW in Komotini
The Group made significant steps towards rebalancing its investment portfolio, with the full consolidation of a number of its concessions and investments in renewable energy activities that boast longer-term and more stable cash flows
Construction backlog currently stands at €1.7 bn - aim to increase it further
Cash in hand from 500m bond issuance secures enough equity to finance future expansion in infrastructure
Developments during the period by activity
Activity
Revenue €m(1)
Comments
Increased exposure to Motorway projects
Q12020
37
Decrease in revenue mainly due to the lockdown restrictions that reduced
Q12021
28
traffic. Easing of restrictions will boost the revenue generation of Motorways
Secured projects such as the Kasteli airport and the Hellinikon Casino are
Concessions
expected to significantly increase run-rate Revenue & EBITDA
Continued strong operating profitability and cash flow generation
Q12020
76
Increased revenue due to increase in fully operational parks
Target to increase installed capacity to 3,000MW within the next 5 years
Q12021
78
Energy Production
Q12020 138
Q12021104
Construction
Small reduction in revenue vs. previous year due to current backlog mix
A rapid recovery is expected due to the currentbacklog of €1.7bn including a number of high quality construction projects, including the new International airport in Heraklion (€470m) and the Hellinikon Casino
Real Estate
The Group is planning to divest in the future from specific real estate assets
Q12020 1
Q12021 1
Mining
Still on investment phase - no results generated
Q12020 2
Q12021 1
1. Revenues post intra-segment elimination
* 38% participation in TE, 50% ownership in the first plant (HERON 1) and 25% in HERON 2 after the deals with GDF SUEZ and Qatar Petroleum
Revenue & EBITDA Mix by Activity
Well diversified mix of activities with Concessions and Electricity Production business units adding resilience and stability to operations
Revenue Breakdown (€m)1
Adj. EBITDA3 Breakdown (€m)
1.403
306
40
285
1.186
280
281
1.163
216
1.156
253
42
24
52
13
972
197
971
151
173
237
38
89
48
194
16
109
129
157
177
140
185
273
155
15
955
949
151
98
12
779
900
682
153
93
79
221
103
105
498
126
61
11
78
59
28
32
17
104
16
19
4
2
(2)
(9)
(1)
(11)
(12)
(2)
2
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Q1 2021
2015
2016
2017
2018
2020
Q12021
2019
Construction
Concessions
Electricity Production from RES
Other
Most resilient business units have reached a critical size level
Graph shows revenue figures after eliminations of intracompany transactions
Concessions became fully consolidated from 2018 onwards
EBITDA + any non cash items. Segmental EBITDA for 2019/2020 is shown before any intra-segment eliminations. In those cases, total eliminations are included under "Other"
Optimal Balance Sheet Structure
GEK Terna Group funding strategy is based on autonomous funding by business unit along with corporate bond funding at the Holding Company level
Debt Breakdown by Segment 2020
Energy from RES
Concessions
Holdings
Construction
Other
Recourse Debt
Non-Recourse Debt
5% 6%
37%
25% Total Debt: €2.4bn
27%
27%
Total Debt:
€2.4bn
73%
Most of the debt sits at Energy from Renewables and Concessions, the business units with the highest debt capacity
Terna Energy debt is primarily project finance
Holdco debt consists of bonds, serviced by upstream dividends
The Group has issued two corporate bonds of €500m and 120m, maturing in 2027 and 2025 respectively
Recent bond covenants allow significant headroom for further growth investments
The group allocates debt according to debt capacity per business unit and market conditions
