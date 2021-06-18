Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : IR REPORT 3M 2021

06/18/2021 | 11:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IR Report Q1 2021

Q1 2021 Highlights

  • GEK TERNA and MOTOR OIL Group announced their cooperation for the joint development, construction and operation of the CCGT Station, with an installed capacity of 877 MW in Komotini
  • The Group made significant steps towards rebalancing its investment portfolio, with the full consolidation of a number of its concessions and investments in renewable energy activities that boast longer-term and more stable cash flows
  • Construction backlog currently stands at €1.7 bn - aim to increase it further
  • Cash in hand from 500m bond issuance secures enough equity to finance future expansion in infrastructure

2

Developments during the period by activity

Activity

Revenue €m(1)

Comments

Increased exposure to Motorway projects

Q12020

37

Decrease in revenue mainly due to the lockdown restrictions that reduced

Q12021

28

traffic. Easing of restrictions will boost the revenue generation of Motorways

Secured projects such as the Kasteli airport and the Hellinikon Casino are

Concessions

expected to significantly increase run-rate Revenue & EBITDA

  • Continued strong operating profitability and cash flow generation

Q12020

76

Increased revenue due to increase in fully operational parks

Target to increase installed capacity to 3,000MW within the next 5 years

Q12021

78

Energy Production

Q12020 138

Q12021104

Construction

  • Small reduction in revenue vs. previous year due to current backlog mix
  • A rapid recovery is expected due to the current backlog of €1.7bn including a number of high quality construction projects, including the new International airport in Heraklion (€470m) and the Hellinikon Casino

Real Estate

  • The Group is planning to divest in the future from specific real estate assets

Q12020 1

Q12021 1

Mining

  • Still on investment phase - no results generated

Q12020 2

Q12021 1

1. Revenues post intra-segment elimination

* 38% participation in TE, 50% ownership in the first plant (HERON 1) and 25% in HERON 2 after the deals with GDF SUEZ and Qatar Petroleum

3

Revenue & EBITDA Mix by Activity

Well diversified mix of activities with Concessions and Electricity Production business units adding resilience and stability to operations

Revenue Breakdown (€m)1

Adj. EBITDA3 Breakdown (€m)

1.403

306

40

285

1.186

280

281

1.163

216

1.156

253

42

24

52

13

972

197

971

151

173

237

38

89

48

194

16

109

129

157

177

140

185

273

155

15

955

949

151

98

12

779

900

682

153

93

79

221

103

105

498

126

61

11

78

59

28

32

17

104

16

19

4

2

(2)

(9)

(1)

(11)

(12)

(2)

2

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Q1 2021

2015

2016

2017

2018

2020

Q12021

2019

Construction

Concessions

Electricity Production from RES

Other

Most resilient business units have reached a critical size level

  1. Graph shows revenue figures after eliminations of intracompany transactions
  2. Concessions became fully consolidated from 2018 onwards
  3. EBITDA + any non cash items. Segmental EBITDA for 2019/2020 is shown before any intra-segment eliminations. In those cases, total eliminations are included under "Other"
    4

Optimal Balance Sheet Structure

GEK Terna Group funding strategy is based on autonomous funding by business unit along with corporate bond funding at the Holding Company level

Debt Breakdown by Segment 2020

Energy from RES

Concessions

Holdings

Construction

Other

Recourse Debt

Non-Recourse Debt

5% 6%

37%

25% Total Debt: €2.4bn

27%

27%

Total Debt:

€2.4bn

73%

  • Most of the debt sits at Energy from Renewables and Concessions, the business units with the highest debt capacity
  • Terna Energy debt is primarily project finance
  • Holdco debt consists of bonds, serviced by upstream dividends
  • The Group has issued two corporate bonds of €500m and 120m, maturing in 2027 and 2025 respectively
  • Recent bond covenants allow significant headroom for further growth investments
  • The group allocates debt according to debt capacity per business unit and market conditions

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 15:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
11:43aGEK TERNA GROUP : Results of first quarter 2021
PU
11:43aGEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Ir report 3m 2021
PU
06/11GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Announcement about the transfer of Treasu..
PU
06/11GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Announcement of regulated information of ..
PU
06/11MOTOR OIL - GEK TERNA JOINT VENTURE : The two Groups jointly proceed with a EUR ..
PU
06/11GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : MOTOR OIL - GEK TERNA Joint Venture, The ..
PU
06/09GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Invitation to the Annual Ordinary General..
PU
06/09GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Financial calendar of the year 2021 ammen..
PU
06/09GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Invitation to Annual Ordinary General Ass..
PU
06/02GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 232 M 1 465 M 1 465 M
Net income 2021 -29,0 M -34,5 M -34,5 M
Net Debt 2021 1 879 M 2 234 M 2 234 M
P/E ratio 2021 -32,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 919 M 1 095 M 1 092 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,27x
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 2 434
Free-Float 50,1%
Chart GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Duration : Period :
GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,57 €
Last Close Price 9,68 €
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.23.22%1 095
VINCI18.29%65 630
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.82%31 433
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED15.61%28 169
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.65%22 370
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.38%18 768