GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

03/26/2021 | 03:39am EDT
GEK TERNA S.A. informs the Investors that, in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and according to article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, as well as by virtue of the Decision of the Regular General Assembly of its Shareholders dated 08.07.2020, proceeded on March 24, 2021 through the member of the A.S.E. EUROXX Securities, with the purchase of 21,319 GEK TERNA's shares at an average price of 9.5523 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 203,645.63 euros and through the member of the A.S.E. BETA Securities, with the purchase of 17,000 GEK TERNA's shares at an average price of 9.5354 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 162,101.53 euros.

Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 07:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 027 M 1 209 M 1 209 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 1 376 M 1 620 M 1 620 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 926 M 1 090 M 1 090 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,24x
EV / Sales 2021 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 3 866
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Duration : Period :
GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 10,90 €
Last Close Price 9,62 €
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.22.08%1 097
VINCI7.57%61 496
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.02%33 439
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.52%28 730
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.54%20 932
FERROVIAL, S.A.-4.56%19 635
