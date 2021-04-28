Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
  Report
GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

04/28/2021 | 03:03am EDT
GEK TERNA S.A. informs the Investors that, in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and according to article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, as well as by virtue of the Decision of the Regular General Assembly of its Shareholders dated 08.07.2020, proceeded on April 27, 2021 through the member of the A.S.E. BETA Securities, with the purchase of 13,000 GEK TERNA's shares at an average price of 9.8500 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 128,050.00 euros.


Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 07:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
