Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

05/20/2021 | 03:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GEK TERNA S.A. informs the Investors that, in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and according to article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, as well as by virtue of the Decision of the Regular General Assembly of its Shareholders dated 08.07.2020, proceeded on May 19, 2021 through the member of the A.S.E. BETA Securities, with the purchase of 29,000 GEK TERNA's shares at an average price of 9.7535 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 282,852.43 euros and through the member of the A.S.E. EUROXX Securities, with the purchase of 15,000 GEK TERNA's shares at an average price of 9.7681 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 146,521.86 euros.


Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 07:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
03:28aGEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
05/18GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
05/14GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
05/05GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
04/29GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Announcement of regulated information of ..
PU
04/28GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : IR Report 31.12.2020
PU
04/28GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Group - Annual Results 2020
PU
04/28GEK TERNA GROUP : Annual Results 2020
PU
04/28GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
04/26GEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION S : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 271 M 1 549 M 1 549 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 1 627 M 1 984 M 1 984 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 0,51%
Capitalization 931 M 1 138 M 1 135 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 2 434
Free-Float 50,1%
Chart GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Duration : Period :
GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,85 €
Last Close Price 9,77 €
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.23.98%1 138
VINCI12.87%63 636
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.40%32 217
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED10.10%26 928
FERROVIAL, S.A.5.35%21 296
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED3.98%19 323