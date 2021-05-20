GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

GEK TERNA S.A. informs the Investors that, in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and according to article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, as well as by virtue of the Decision of the Regular General Assembly of its Shareholders dated 08.07.2020, proceeded on May 19, 2021 through the member of the A.S.E. BETA Securities, with the purchase of 29,000 GEK TERNA's shares at an average price of 9.7535 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 282,852.43 euros and through the member of the A.S.E. EUROXX Securities, with the purchase of 15,000 GEK TERNA's shares at an average price of 9.7681 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 146,521.86 euros.