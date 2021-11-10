Log in
    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 11/10 10:17:54 am
10.16 EUR   -0.78%
Invitation of the Bondholders CBL 2018 to a Bondholders' Meeting

11/10/2021 | 12:59pm EST
Attached the Invitation.

Invitation

Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 17:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 145 M 1 319 M 1 319 M
Net income 2021 -29,0 M -33,4 M -33,4 M
Net Debt 2021 1 879 M 2 165 M 2 165 M
P/E ratio 2021 -34,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 986 M 1 137 M 1 136 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,50x
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 3 345
Free-Float 49,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,24 €
Average target price 13,77 €
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.29.95%1 142
VINCI16.08%62 533
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED51.21%36 878
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-8.05%29 991
FERROVIAL, S.A.20.26%22 699
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.32.63%18 832