Invitation of the Bondholders CBL 2020 to a Bondholders' Meeting
Sales 2021
1 145 M
1 319 M
1 319 M
Net income 2021
-29,0 M
-33,4 M
-33,4 M
Net Debt 2021
1 879 M
2 165 M
2 165 M
P/E ratio 2021
-34,1x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
986 M
1 137 M
1 136 M
EV / Sales 2021
2,50x
EV / Sales 2022
2,41x
Nbr of Employees
3 345
Free-Float
49,6%
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
10,24 €
Average target price
13,77 €
Spread / Average Target
34,4%
