  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A.
  News
  Summary
    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.

(GEKTERNA)
  Report
TERNA S.A.: Signing of a contract for the redevelopment of the Piraeus Tower

10/14/2021 | 08:22am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

October,14 2021

TERNA S.A.: Signing of a contract for the redevelopment of the Piraeus Tower

The first phase of the construction works for the redevelopment of Piraeus Tower was undertaken by TERNA S.A., a fully owned (100%) subsidiary of GEK TERNA Group.

The contract, signed with PIRAEUS TOWER S.A. (a partnership of the companies "DIMAND S.A.", "European Bank for Reconstruction and Development - EBRD" and "Prodea Investments S.A".) provides for the dismantling works of the existing facade and for the installation of new glass curtains with blinds. It is noted that PIRAEUS TOWER S.A. has undertaken with the Concession system from the Municipality of Piraeus the development of Piraeus Tower.

The budget of the project is estimated approximately at 19 million Euros (including VAT).

Piraeus Tower is the second tallest building in Greece, after the Tower of Athens and consists of 24 floors and 2 basements while the height of the building is 84 meters.

The project as a whole concerns the completion and operation of the Piraeus Merchant and Shipping Center, known as Piraeus Tower, with a planned utilization of offices, restaurants and underground parking in a total built-up area of 34,623.74 square meters.

It is worth noting that the development will concern a bioclimatic office building which aims to receive certification of sustainable development based on the certification program Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) at GOLD level.

The new project is to be added on a series of important private building projects that TERNA S.A. has undertaken in Greece and abroad.

Information:

Press Office & Public Relations: Danai Kalantidi, tel. +30 210 6968000, dkalantidi@gekterna.com

TERNA S.A.

85 Mesogeion Avenue, 11526 Athens, E: info@terna.gr , T: +30 210 6968000, F: +30 210 6968098-99

www.terna.gr

Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 12:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 142 M 1 327 M 1 327 M
Net income 2021 -29,0 M -33,7 M -33,7 M
Net Debt 2021 1 879 M 2 183 M 2 183 M
P/E ratio 2021 -31,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 916 M 1 060 M 1 064 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,45x
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 3 345
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Duration : Period :
GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9,51 €
Average target price 13,05 €
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Apostolos S. Tamvakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Independent Non-Executive Director
Gagik Apkarian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A.20.69%1 060
VINCI9.59%59 250
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED36.07%32 669
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.03%30 801
FERROVIAL, S.A.15.40%22 167
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED4.55%19 569