Investors Update:

GEK TERNA Announces a Landmark

Transaction in the European Renewables

Sector

20 June 2024

CONTENTS

1.

A NEW GROWTH ERA FOR GEK TERNA

p. 3

2.

TRASACTION DEEP DIVE

p. 12

SECTION 1

A NEW GROWTH ERA FOR GEK TERNA

GEK TERNA has Announced a Landmark Transaction for the

4

European Energy Sector - the Sale of its 36.6% Stake in TERNA ENERGY

Transaction overview

GEK TERNA announced today that it has entered an agreement for the sale of its 36.6% stake in TERNA ENERGY to Masdar, for a share price consideration of € 20.00 (1) representing a total consideration of €880 M for its stake (2)

The agreement values 100% of TERNA ENERGY at an Equity Value of €2.4 Bn and an Enterprise Value of €3.2 Bn

Subject to closing of the transaction, Masdar will launch an all-cash mandatory tender offer to acquire all the remaining shares of TERNA ENERGY with the intention of reaching 100%

The transaction is aligned with GEK TERNA's strategy of becoming the leading diversified infrastructure group in Greece and South-East Europe and will accelerate the Group's path to a new growth era

The deal will provide significant capital investment in Greece and other EU countries, unlocking renewable energy capacity and supporting the EU's net zero by 2050 goal

TERNA ENERGY is expected to play an important role in growing Masdar's portfolio across Europe as it targets 100GW global capacity by 2030 in support of the global energy transition

1.

In addition to the FY 2023 dividend of €0.38/sh to be paid in July

Investor Update | 20 June 2024

2.

Including the proceeds from the FY 2023 dividend

GEK TERNA has Announced a Landmark Transaction for the

5

European Energy Sector - the Sale of its 36.6% Stake in TERNA ENERGY

Crystallising the value of its continuous investment in the Renewables sector over the last 27 years

A success story of pioneering the Greek renewables market and creating value for shareholders

GEK TERNA's Stake in TERNA ENERGY

Founded as

IPO on the

GEK TERNA has

divestment

received >€160M Net

from TERNA

the RES

segment of

Athens Stock

Proceeds over time

ENERGY

Exchange

GEK TERNA

from TERNA ENERGY

€880 M(2) 37%

37%

47%

49%

~€350 M

41%

1997

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023 Today

GEK TERNA's Stake in TERNA ENERGY

Athens Stock Exchange (Rebased)(1)

GEK TERNA shareholding of TERNA ENERGY (% of CSO)

1.

Rebased on the value of GEK TERNA's Stake in TERNA ENERGY as of November 2007

Investor Update | 20 June 2024

2.

Including the proceeds from the FY 2023 dividend

GEK TERNA has Announced a Landmark Transaction for the

6

European Energy Sector - the Sale of its 36.6% Stake in TERNA ENERGY

Transaction perimeter to exclude key assets for GEK TERNA

Concessions

Segment

100%

GEK TERNA

Concessions

100%

100%

GEK TERNA

Kasteli(1)

100%

100%

Waste

Management

E-Ticket

Construction

Segment

100%

50%

Conventional

Energy

Segment

Komotini CCGT

Divested

Activities

RES

Segment

37%

TERNA ENERGY

Non-Core Assets

17%

Olympia Odos

100%

Attiki Odos

75%

Egnatia Odos

49%

Hellinikon IRC

1. Owns 32.5% of Herakleio Crete International Airport

Transfer to GEK TERNA

Investor Update | 20 June 2024

Projects under development

GEK TERNA Unlocks its Full Potential as the Leading Diversified

7

Infrastructure Group

Unparalleled Execution Capabilities & Expertise

Vertically integrated platform providing critical infrastructure to Greece and South-East Europe

Leading concessions operator in Greece and SEELargest construction business in the country

Largest

>25 years

>€5 Bn

#1

Concessions

Avg Remaining

Backlog Amongst

Investor/

Lifetime(1)

Backlog

Greek Listed

Developer

Peers

~€1.6 Bn

>€10 Bn

>60%

Highest

Equity

of cumulative

Margin vs

Invested(2)

dividends

Own Projects

Construction

Peers(3)

Attiki Odos

(4)

Nea Odos

North Crete

Kasteli

Hellinikon IRC

Waste

Parking

Kentriki Odos

Airport

Management

Egnatia Odos

Motorway (4)

Kavala Port

Projects

E-Ticket

Systemic presence in Greek conventional energy generation sector

~12.5%

Electricity Supply

1GW

Installed

Market Share

Capacity (5)

  1. Including Attiki Odos
  2. Including remaining equity commitments

3.

Based on 2023 EBIT Margin comparison vs main international construction peers

Investor Update | 20 June 2024

4.

Preferred bidder/investor

5.

Refers to Conventional Generation capacity; Including Komotini CCGT at 50%

GEK TERNA will Remain Focused on the Highly Attractive and Booming

8

Infrastructure Sector

THE INFRASTRUCTURE SECTOR IN GREECE IS BOOMING

Greece's infrastructure requires €40-50 Bn in investments

Sizeable near-term projects pipeline in Greece

6%

9%

31%

Railways

Motorways

~40-50

Waste management

37%

€ Bn

Energy

Other

~€8-10 Bn

Infrastructure projects expected in Greece in the next 18-24 months

High probability of

success for GEK TERNA

17%

..with additional opportunities in

South-East Europe

GEK TERNA HAS COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE TO MAXIMIZE SUCCESS…

… AND ACHIEVE HIGHLY ATTRACTIVE RETURNS

Equity IRR for Infrastructure Projects

High teens IRR achieved

by the vertically

integrated platform

Early double

Unparalleled

Strong Synergies

Balance Sheet

digit IRR

Knowhow

derived from

Firepower

in Greece's

vertically integrated

to capitalize on

Infrastructure space

platform

opportunities

Concessionaire

Construction

Operation

Lifecycle

Portfolio

Integrated

Bid IRR

& Maintenance

Project

Effect / Asset

IRR

Works

Management

Investor Update | 20 June 2024

Source: PWC, IOBE, Company Estimates

The Proceeds from the Transaction will be Redeployed to Accelerate the

9

Group's Path to a New Growth Era

Landmark upcoming concessions and projects offering highly attractive returns

Group Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt

~€0 Bn

~€4 Bn

~€(0.5) Bn

>€0.4 Bn

Increased capacity to

capture new

opportunities

Attiki Odos

Komotini CCGT (1)

€0.7-0.8 Bn

Kasteli Airport (1)

Egnatia Odos

~€0.4 Bn

IRC (1)

2023

2028 Secured

Unlocked Potential

Group Pro-Forma adj. Net Debt

Parent Co. Pro-Forma adj. Net Debt

Investor Update | 20 June 2024

1. Projects consolidated under the equity method

Additional Firepower to Pursue Highly Attractive New Projects and

Accelerate the Growth in Dividend Distributions for Shareholders while10 maintaining a prudent capital structure

Investment Funding Capacity (2024-2028)

€ Bn

Asset Rotation

ParentCo Debt Headroom

0.9

1.0

New opportunities

2.0

Firepower

Distribution to

shareholders

Prudent capital structure

Income from

0.6

OpCos (1)

Remaining Equity

1.1

Commitments for

Cash

0.6

Secured Projects

(ParentCo)

Sources

Uses

1Q 2024 Pro-Forma Group adj. Net Debt ~€0 Bn // Net Cash at Recourse Level

Investor Update | 20 June 2024

1. Net of overhead and interest; Gross Income From OpCos ~€0.8 Bn for 2024-28

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 20 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2024 06:31:09 UTC.