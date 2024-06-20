Investors Update:
GEK TERNA Announces a Landmark
Transaction in the European Renewables
Sector
20 June 2024
GEK TERNA has Announced a Landmark Transaction for the
European Energy Sector - the Sale of its 36.6% Stake in TERNA ENERGY
Transaction overview
GEK TERNA announced today that it has entered an agreement for the sale of its 36.6% stake in TERNA ENERGY to Masdar, for a share price consideration of € 20.00 (1) representing a total consideration of €880 M for its stake (2)
The agreement values 100% of TERNA ENERGY at an Equity Value of €2.4 Bn and an Enterprise Value of €3.2 Bn
Subject to closing of the transaction, Masdar will launch an all-cash mandatory tender offer to acquire all the remaining shares of TERNA ENERGY with the intention of reaching 100%
The transaction is aligned with GEK TERNA's strategy of becoming the leading diversified infrastructure group in Greece and South-East Europe and will accelerate the Group's path to a new growth era
The deal will provide significant capital investment in Greece and other EU countries, unlocking renewable energy capacity and supporting the EU's net zero by 2050 goal
TERNA ENERGY is expected to play an important role in growing Masdar's portfolio across Europe as it targets 100GW global capacity by 2030 in support of the global energy transition
1.
In addition to the FY 2023 dividend of €0.38/sh to be paid in July
Investor Update | 20 June 2024
2.
Including the proceeds from the FY 2023 dividend
GEK TERNA has Announced a Landmark Transaction for the
European Energy Sector - the Sale of its 36.6% Stake in TERNA ENERGY
Crystallising the value of its continuous investment in the Renewables sector over the last 27 years
A success story of pioneering the Greek renewables market and creating value for shareholders
GEK TERNA's Stake in TERNA ENERGY
Founded as
IPO on the
GEK TERNA has
divestment
received >€160M Net
from TERNA
the RES
segment of
Athens Stock
Proceeds over time
ENERGY
Exchange
GEK TERNA
from TERNA ENERGY
€880 M(2) 37%
37%
47%
49%
~€350 M
41%
1997
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023 Today
GEK TERNA's Stake in TERNA ENERGY
Athens Stock Exchange (Rebased)(1)
GEK TERNA shareholding of TERNA ENERGY (% of CSO)
1.
Rebased on the value of GEK TERNA's Stake in TERNA ENERGY as of November 2007
Investor Update | 20 June 2024
2.
Including the proceeds from the FY 2023 dividend
GEK TERNA has Announced a Landmark Transaction for the
European Energy Sector - the Sale of its 36.6% Stake in TERNA ENERGY
Transaction perimeter to exclude key assets for GEK TERNA
Concessions
Segment
100%
GEK TERNA
Concessions
100%
100%
GEK TERNA
Kasteli(1)
100%
100%
Waste
Management
E-Ticket
Construction
Segment
100%
50%
Conventional
Energy
Segment
Komotini CCGT
Divested
Activities
RES
Segment
37%
TERNA ENERGY
Non-Core Assets
17%
Olympia Odos
100%
Attiki Odos
75%
Egnatia Odos
49%
Hellinikon IRC
1. Owns 32.5% of Herakleio Crete International Airport
Transfer to GEK TERNA
Investor Update | 20 June 2024
Projects under development
GEK TERNA Unlocks its Full Potential as the Leading Diversified
Infrastructure Group
Unparalleled Execution Capabilities & Expertise
Vertically integrated platform providing critical infrastructure to Greece and South-East Europe
Leading concessions operator in Greece and SEELargest construction business in the country
Largest
>25 years
>€5 Bn
#1
Concessions
Avg Remaining
Backlog Amongst
Investor/
Lifetime(1)
Backlog
Greek Listed
Developer
Peers
~€1.6 Bn
>€10 Bn
>60%
Highest
Equity
of cumulative
Margin vs
Invested(2)
dividends
Own Projects
Construction
Peers(3)
Attiki Odos
(4)
Nea Odos
North Crete
Kasteli
Hellinikon IRC
Waste
Parking
Kentriki Odos
Airport
Management
Egnatia Odos
Motorway (4)
Kavala Port
Projects
E-Ticket
Systemic presence in Greek conventional energy generation sector
~12.5%
Electricity Supply
1GW
Installed
Market Share
Capacity (5)
- Including Attiki Odos
- Including remaining equity commitments
3.
Based on 2023 EBIT Margin comparison vs main international construction peers
Investor Update | 20 June 2024
4.
Preferred bidder/investor
5.
Refers to Conventional Generation capacity; Including Komotini CCGT at 50%
GEK TERNA will Remain Focused on the Highly Attractive and Booming
Infrastructure Sector
THE INFRASTRUCTURE SECTOR IN GREECE IS BOOMING
Greece's infrastructure requires €40-50 Bn in investments
Sizeable near-term projects pipeline in Greece
6%
9%
31%
Railways
Motorways
~40-50
Waste management
37%
€ Bn
Energy
Other
~€8-10 Bn
Infrastructure projects expected in Greece in the next 18-24 months
High probability of
success for GEK TERNA
17%
..with additional opportunities in
South-East Europe
GEK TERNA HAS COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE TO MAXIMIZE SUCCESS…
… AND ACHIEVE HIGHLY ATTRACTIVE RETURNS
Equity IRR for Infrastructure Projects
High teens IRR achieved
by the vertically
integrated platform
Early double
Unparalleled
Strong Synergies
Balance Sheet
digit IRR
Knowhow
derived from
Firepower
in Greece's
vertically integrated
to capitalize on
Infrastructure space
platform
opportunities
Concessionaire
Construction
Operation
Lifecycle
Portfolio
Integrated
Bid IRR
& Maintenance
Project
Effect / Asset
IRR
Works
Management
Investor Update | 20 June 2024
Source: PWC, IOBE, Company Estimates
The Proceeds from the Transaction will be Redeployed to Accelerate the
Group's Path to a New Growth Era
Landmark upcoming concessions and projects offering highly attractive returns
Group Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt
~€0 Bn
~€4 Bn
~€(0.5) Bn
>€0.4 Bn
Increased capacity to
capture new
opportunities
Attiki Odos
Komotini CCGT (1)
€0.7-0.8 Bn
Kasteli Airport (1)
Egnatia Odos
~€0.4 Bn
IRC (1)
2023
2028 Secured
Unlocked Potential
Group Pro-Forma adj. Net Debt
Parent Co. Pro-Forma adj. Net Debt
Investor Update | 20 June 2024
1. Projects consolidated under the equity method
Additional Firepower to Pursue Highly Attractive New Projects and
Accelerate the Growth in Dividend Distributions for Shareholders while10 maintaining a prudent capital structure
Investment Funding Capacity (2024-2028)
€ Bn
Asset Rotation
ParentCo Debt Headroom
0.9
1.0
New opportunities
2.0
Firepower
Distribution to
shareholders
Prudent capital structure
Income from
0.6
OpCos (1)
Remaining Equity
1.1
Commitments for
Cash
0.6
Secured Projects
(ParentCo)
Sources
Uses
1Q 2024 Pro-Forma Group adj. Net Debt ~€0 Bn // Net Cash at Recourse Level
Investor Update | 20 June 2024
1. Net of overhead and interest; Gross Income From OpCos ~€0.8 Bn for 2024-28
