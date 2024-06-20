GEK TERNA has Announced a Landmark Transaction for the 4 European Energy Sector - the Sale of its 36.6% Stake in TERNA ENERGY

Transaction overview

GEK TERNA announced today that it has entered an agreement for the sale of its 36.6% stake in TERNA ENERGY to Masdar, for a share price consideration of € 20.00 (1) representing a total consideration of €880 M for its stake (2)

The agreement values 100% of TERNA ENERGY at an Equity Value of €2.4 Bn and an Enterprise Value of €3.2 Bn

Subject to closing of the transaction, Masdar will launch an all-cash mandatory tender offer to acquire all the remaining shares of TERNA ENERGY with the intention of reaching 100%

The transaction is aligned with GEK TERNA's strategy of becoming the leading diversified infrastructure group in Greece and South-East Europe and will accelerate the Group's path to a new growth era

The deal will provide significant capital investment in Greece and other EU countries, unlocking renewable energy capacity and supporting the EU's net zero by 2050 goal

TERNA ENERGY is expected to play an important role in growing Masdar's portfolio across Europe as it targets 100GW global capacity by 2030 in support of the global energy transition