Athens, June 6, 2024

Fifth Interest Period of the Corporate Bond Loan 2021

In accordance with the terms of the Common Bond Loan as decided by "GEK TERNA S.A." on December 14, 2021 (hereinafter "the Bond Loan"), the record date for the beneficiaries of interest for the 5th Interest Period from 14.12.2023 until 14.06.2024 is set to be Thursday June 13, 2024.

The first day of trading without the fourth coupon (ex-coupon date) is Wednesday June 12, 2024.

The gross interest amount for the fifth Interest Period, which corresponds to 300,000 bonds currently traded on the Athens Exchange, is 3,507,500.00 €, i.e. 11,6916666667 € per bond and has been calculated at an annual interest rate of 2.30% (before tax).

The payment of the accrued interest to the bondholders will take place though "HELLENIC CENTRAL SECURITIES DEPOSITARY S.A." (ATHEXCSD) on Friday June 14, 2024, as follows:

Through the operators of the beneficiaries in the Dematerialized Security System (Banks and Securities firms) for the bondholders that have authorized their operators for the collection, according to the D.S.S. Operations Regulation and ATHEXCSD relevant resolutions. Especially in cases of interest payments to heirs of deceased beneficiaries whose titles are kept in the Special Account of their Share in D.S.S., under the management of ATHEXCSD according to Article 15 of the D.S.S. Operations Regulation, the payment of the interest to the legal heirs will be made a) through ATHEXCSD within one (1) year from the date of payment of interest, and b) through a cash deposit in the Deposits and Loans Fund (TPD) after the lapse of one (1) year. "

It is hereby clarified that according to the currently applicable legislation, the right to collect interest amount expires if not collected within the time limit of five (5) years and any relevant amount shall be reimbursed to the Hellenic Republic.