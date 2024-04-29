loss of € 76.3m in FY 2022); b) FY23 profit of € 20.5m from derivatives valuation in conventional energy segment (vs. loss of € 1.8m in FY22); c) FY 23 profit of € 4.0m from valuation of various participations (vs. profit of € 21.7m in FY22)

1. Non operating items include at pre-tax level: a) FY23 loss of € 5.6 from valuation of embedded derivative in motorways concessions segment (vs.

BoD to propose Capital Return of € 0.25/sh for FY 2023 (+25% y-o-y)



attributed to parent shareholders exc. non-

FY 2023 Highlights - Strategy & Operations (1/2)

We continue to consolidate our leading position the infrastructure and energy sectors, setting the foundations for continued long term growth and value creation

New major concession asset wins with total investment of >€ 5.0bn

Provisional concessionaire for North Crete Motorway (Chania-Irakleio)

(Chania-Irakleio) Preferred bidder for Attiki Odos concession

Maturing portfolio

Egnatia Motorway concession contract signed - Closing expected within 2H24

Kasteli airport construction to reach 50% by the end of the year

Ellinikon IRC has entered its construction phase

Successful ramp-up of construction activity to new record high revenues

ramp-up of construction activity to new record high revenues Komotini CCGT (JV with Motor Oil) entering trial operation soon

Heron market share in electricity supply increases >10%

Kafireas (the largest wind park in Greece 327MW) enters operation on time and on budget

>600 MW of new capacity to be commissioned in 2024-25

Enhancing balance sheet capacity

Placement of 6m treasury shares for € 80m

Agreement for the lease of Heron I OCGT

Increased debt capacity at Parent Co. level following bondholders approval

