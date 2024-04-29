FY 2023 Results

April 2024

Contents

  1. FY 2023 Group Results Review
  1. Business Segments Review
  1. Outlook

IV. ESG Progress

  1. Appendix
    1. Construction Backlog Analysis
    2. Greek Electricity Market Performance
    3. Performance by Segment
    4. Debt breakdown by segment
    5. Greek Infrastructure Market Outlook

FY 2023 Group Key Financial Figures

Revenues

Adj. EBITDA

3,499.2

585.5

-11.1%y-o-y

-11.5%y-o-y

Net Earnings

Cash and

attributed to parent shareholders exc. non-

Equivalent

operating items(1)

133.3

1,310.7

-23.6%y-o-y

FY22: 1,491.7

3

EBT

268.5

+10.3% y-o-y

Amounts in € m

(unless otherwise

stated)

Adj. Net Debt

1,605.6

FY 2022: 1,365.8

2.7x Leverage

FY 2022: 2.1x

BoD to propose Capital Return of € 0.25/sh for FY 2023 (+25% y-o-y)

1. Non operating items include at pre-tax level: a) FY23 loss of € 5.6 from valuation of embedded derivative in motorways concessions segment (vs.

FY 2023 Results | APRIL 2024

loss of € 76.3m in FY 2022); b) FY23 profit of € 20.5m from derivatives valuation in conventional energy segment (vs. loss of € 1.8m in FY22); c) FY 23 profit of € 4.0m from valuation of various participations (vs. profit of € 21.7m in FY22)

4

FY 2023 Highlights - Strategy & Operations (1/2)

We continue to consolidate our leading position the infrastructure and energy sectors, setting the foundations for continued long term growth and value creation

New major concession asset wins with total investment of >€ 5.0bn

  • Provisional concessionaire for North Crete Motorway (Chania-Irakleio)
  • Preferred bidder for Attiki Odos concession

Maturing portfolio

  • Egnatia Motorway concession contract signed - Closing expected within 2H24
  • Kasteli airport construction to reach 50% by the end of the year
  • Ellinikon IRC has entered its construction phase
  • Successful ramp-up of construction activity to new record high revenues
  • Komotini CCGT (JV with Motor Oil) entering trial operation soon
  • Heron market share in electricity supply increases >10%
  • Kafireas (the largest wind park in Greece 327MW) enters operation on time and on budget
  • >600 MW of new capacity to be commissioned in 2024-25

Enhancing balance sheet capacity

  • Placement of 6m treasury shares for € 80m
  • Agreement for the lease of Heron I OCGT
  • Increased debt capacity at Parent Co. level following bondholders approval

FY 2023 Results | APRIL 2024

5

FY 2023 Highlights - Financials (2/2)

Solid operating profitability driven by growth in concessions and construction - normalization in conventional energy as expected

GEK TERNA

Group

  • Group Revenues, adj. EBITDA and net earnings decline in FY 2023
    • Adj. EBITDA € 585.5m (-11.5%y-o-y)
      • Adj.EBITDA excluding Conventional Energy increased by 39% y-o-y
    • Net Profit attributable to shareholders exc. Non-operating items € 133.3m (-23.6%y-o-y)
  • Net operating CF € 235.1m
  • Solid financial position and liquidity to support upcoming investments
    • Cash € 1.31bn - Parent Co. net debt at € 317m - Group Net debt/adj.EBITDA at 2.7x
  • Construction: Strong performance with revenues exceeding € 1.4bn (+38% y-o-y) - Backlog at € 5.3bn
  • Concessions: Higher revenues and earnings driven by traffic growth (+9.1% y-o-y) and commencement of operations of new waste management project
  • RES: Profitability growth on the back of new capacity commissioning - Installed capacity Dec'23 1.2GW (vs. 0.9GW in Dec'22)
  • Thermal Energy Generation, Supply and Trading: Healthy profitability safeguarded by vertical integration and market share gains

FY 2023 Results | APRIL 2024

6

Group Revenues and adj.EBITDA causal track

Adj.EBITDA excluding Conventional Energy increased by 39% y-o-y driven by strong performance in infrastructure (concessions and construction)

Group Revenues (€ m)

3,938.3

25.5

389.1

13.7

950.1

82.7

3,499.2

1,144.2

+12.6% y-o-y

+38.0% y-o-y

+5.8% y-o-y

-35.7%y-o-y

Group RevenuesRevenues FY

Revenues FY

Concessions

Construction

RES

Conventional

Other

Revenues FY

and adj. EBITDA

2022

Energy

2023

2021

Group adj. EBITDA (€ m)

53.1

56.0

10.3

203.7

661.8

8.0

585.5

323.5

+47.5% y-o-y

+69.5% y-o-y

+6.4% y-o-y

-60.7%y-o-y

adj.EBITDA FY

adj.EBITDA FY

Concessions

Construction

RES

Conventional

Other

adj. EBITDA FY

2021

2022

Energy

2023

FY 2023 Results | APRIL 2024

7

Contribution per segment

Revenues

FY 2022

FY 2023

y-o-y

% of total (FY 2023) (1)

€ m

Construction

1,024.2

1,413.3

38.0%

38.9%

RES

236.2

249.9

5.8%

6.9%

Concessions

202.0

227.5

12.6%

6.3%

Conventional Energy Generation, Supply & Trading

2,661.1

1,711.0

-35.7%

47.1%

HQ and Other

25.4

29.0

6.4%

0.8%

Eliminations

(210.6)

(131.6)

n.m.

Group total

3,938.3

3,499.2

-11.1%

100.0%

adj. EBITDA

FY 2022

FY 2023

y-o-y

% of total (FY 2023) (1)

€ m

Construction

80.6

136.6

69.4%

22.6%

RES

161.1

171.4

6.4%

28.4%

Concessions

111.7

164.8

47.5%

27.3%

Conventional Energy Generation, Supply & Trading

335.5

131.8

-60.7%

21.8%

HQ and Other

(12.2)

(11.6)

n.m.

Eliminations

(15.0)

(7.5)

n.m.

Group total

661.8

585.5

-11.5%

100.0%

FY 2023 Results | APRIL 2024

1. Including only positive contributors

8

Consolidated Income Statement

€ m

FY 2022

FY 2023

y-o-y

Revenues

3,938.3

3,499.2

-11.1%

adj. EBITDA

661.8

585.5

-11.5%

Non-cash items(1)

117.3

50.9

EBITDA

544.5

534.5

-1.8%

Net depreciation

128.7

141.3

EBIT

415.8

393.2

-5.4%

Net financial expenses

(116.3)

(126.7)

8.9%

Gains / (Losses) from financial instruments

(76.3)

16.3

Other Income/Expenses

20.1

(14.4)

Earnings/(Losses) before taxes

243.3

268.5

10.3%

Income tax

(66.0)

(81.1)

Net Earnings/(Losses) after taxes

177.3

187.3

5.7%

Minorities

(40.8)

(39.5)

Net Earnings/(Losses) Attributed to shareholders of the

136.5

147.8

8.3%

parent

Net Earnings/(Losses) Attributed to shareholders of the

174.4

133.3

-23.6%

parent exc. Non operating items(2)

EPS exc. Non operating items(2)

1.82

1.42

  • Revenues decline on the back of lower contribution from Conventional Energy vis-a-vie lower energy prices
  • Operating profitability supported by growth in infrastructure (Concessions and Construction) as well as RES, mitigating the normalisation in Conventional Energy
  • Financial expenses move in line prevailing rates environment - Active cash management and debt profile (i.e. hedges) mitigate impact
  • Gains/(Losses) from financial instruments
    • Profits from nat. gas portfolio
    • Embedded derivative (E65 motorway) loss of € 5.6m in FY23 vs. loss of € 76.3m in FY22
  • Other income in FY22 inc. capital gains due to Heron Energy minorities acquisition
  1. Non-cashitems include among others: FY23 € 40.6m heavy maintenance provision in concessions (vs. € 25.9m in FY22), € 14.6m provision for bad debt mainly for Energy Supply (€ 39.6m in FY22), loss of € 2.3m from stock option plans (vs. loss of € 50.7m in FY22) € 7.6m profit from real estate assets valuation (vs. loss of € 0.4m in FY22), € 1.3m provisions for employee's compensation (€ 1.3m in FY22)
  2. Non operating items include at pre-tax level: a) FY23 loss of € 5.6 from valuation of embedded derivative in motorways concessions segment (vs. loss of € FY 2023 Results | APRIL 2024 76.3m in FY 2022); b) FY23 profit of € 20.5m from derivatives valuation in conventional energy segment (vs. loss of € 1.8m in FY22); c) FY 23 profit of € 4.0m
    from valuation of various participations (vs. profit of € 21.7m in FY22)

9

Cash Flow

Strong Operating CF generation despite reduced profitability and higher cash taxes - Parent Co. Cash Flows from Investments (mainly cash upstreams from projects/subsidiaries) reach € 201m in 2023

Group Cash Flow (€ m)

585 224

126

1,492

Net Operating CF

FY 2023: 235.1m

FY 2022: 244.0m

238

54

155

49

13

42

1,310

Investing CF

Financing CF

FY 2023: (184.1m)

FY 2023: (232.4m)

FY 2022: (291.5m)

FY 2022: 173m

Cash and

adj.EBITDA Net WC and

Taxes

Capex

Other

Financial

Buy-back and Net change in

Other

Cash and

Equivalent FY

Other

Investing

expenses

dividends

loans

Financing and Equivalent FY

2022

FX

2023

Parent Co. Cash Flow Statement

FY 2022

FY 2023

Operating Cash Flow

(22.6)

0.9

Investing Cash Flow

127.0

201.2

Financing Cash Flow

(103.0)

(179.3)

FY 2023 Results | APRIL 2024

Debt highlights: Leverage KPIs

Group Net Debt (1) (€ m)

Net Debt/

5.0x

3.4x

2.1x

2.7x

adj.EBITDA

1,606

1,366

1,214

1,107

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY 2022

FY 2023

Parent Co. Cash position & Net Debt (2) (€ m

558

559

581

10

Group Cash and Equivalent (€ m)

1,492

1,364

1,311

1,108

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY 2022

FY 2023

Parent Co. Debt / Equity (x)

330

330

317

FY 2021

FY 2022

FY 2023

Cash and equivalent

Net Debt

2.5

2.0

2.1

FY 2021

FY 2022

FY 2023

FY 2023 Results | APRIL 2024

  1. Inc. restricted deposits of € 146m in FY 2023, € 139.0m in FY 2022
  2. Parent Co. Cash do not include restricted deposits of € 25.5m, Net debt inc. restricted deposits of € 25.5m

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 29 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2024 19:08:55 UTC.