GEK TERNA S.A.

(hereinafter, the "Company")

Information regarding Bondholders Meeting of the common bond loan of an amount of

€500,000,000 of the Company (hereinafter, the "CBL 2020")

The Company announces that today, 23rd April, 2024, the Meeting of the Bondholders of the bond loan issued pursuant to the Common Bond Loan Programme of an amount up to €500,000,000 and Agreement on Appointment of the Bondholder Agent, dated 19.06.2020 (hereinafter, "CBL 2020 Programme") , which had been conducted in a hybrid form, with physical attendance at the registered office of the Company, located at 85 Mesogeion Ave., 11526, Athens, and with the option for the Bondholders to participate remotely in real-time via videoconference, the quorum required for decision-making on the agenda items was not achieved, as the bondholders representing 36.70% of the total outstanding principal amount of the CBL 2020 Programme were present at the Meeting. It is noted that for the calculation of the quorum were not taken into account 185 treasury bonds.

Pursuant to the provisions of the CBL 2020 Programme and the Invitation to a Meeting of the Bondholders of the CBL 2020, dated 12.04.2024, the Bondholders' Meeting will be repeated on Friday, 26 April 2024, at 14.00 p.m., in a hybrid form, with physical attendance at the registered office of the Company, located at 85 Mesogeion Ave., 11526, Athens, and with the option for the Bondholders to participate remotely in real-time via videoconference, as described in detail in the Invitation dated 12.04.2024.

It is reminded that the right to participate and vote in the repetitive Bondholders' Meeting of April 26, 2024 is held by those who appear as bondholders in the records of the Dematerialised Securities System (DSS) managed by the company "Greek Central Securities Depository SA" (ATHEXCSD) or those identified as such through registered intermediaries or other intermediaries, subject to the provisions of the relevant legislation, at the beginning of the fifth working day prior to the day of the meeting of the initial Bondholders' Meeting, i.e. 16.04.2024 (Record Date), without the need to restrict their Bonds.

Athens, 23 April 2024

