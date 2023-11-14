GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : Purchase of Treasury Shares
November 14, 2023 at 08:52 am EST
GEK TERNA S.A. informs the Investors that, in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and according to article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, proceeded on November 13, 2023 with the purchase of 14,640 GEK TERNA's shares at an average price of 13.3220 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 195,033.50 euros.
GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. is a holding company organized around 5 areas of activity:
- infrastructure construction (51.3% of net sales): power plants, highways, etc.;
- electricity production (32%): from renewable energies (72.9% of net sales; wind energy, hydraulic energy, etc.) and from natural gas (27.1%);
- infrastructure management under concession agreements (15.6%): highways, parking lots, etc.;
- real estate development and property management (1.1%) ;
- production of industrial facilities and construction materials (0.9%): pylons, struts, wood constructions, cements, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Greece (79.9%), Balkans (6.1%), Middle East (2.9%), the United States (8.2%), Eastern Europe (2.4%) and others (0.5%).