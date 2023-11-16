GEK TERNA Real Estate Construction S A : Purchase of Treasury Shares
November 16, 2023 at 02:38 am EST
Share
Announcement
GEK TERNA S.A. informs the Investors that, in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and according to article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, proceeded on November 15, 2023 with the purchase of 10,000 GEK TERNA's shares at an average price of 13.6800 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 136,800.00 euros.
GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 16 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2023 07:36:58 UTC.
GEK TERNA Holdings, Real Estate, Construction S.A. is a holding company organized around 5 areas of activity:
- infrastructure construction (51.3% of net sales): power plants, highways, etc.;
- electricity production (32%): from renewable energies (72.9% of net sales; wind energy, hydraulic energy, etc.) and from natural gas (27.1%);
- infrastructure management under concession agreements (15.6%): highways, parking lots, etc.;
- real estate development and property management (1.1%) ;
- production of industrial facilities and construction materials (0.9%): pylons, struts, wood constructions, cements, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Greece (79.9%), Balkans (6.1%), Middle East (2.9%), the United States (8.2%), Eastern Europe (2.4%) and others (0.5%).