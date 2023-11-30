Announcement

GEK TERNA S.A. informs the Investors that, in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and according to article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, proceeded on November 29, 2023 with the purchase of 9,000 GEK TERNA's shares at an average price of 13.4191 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 120,771.96 euros.