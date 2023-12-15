Announcement

GEK TERNA S.A. informs the Investors that, in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and according to article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, proceeded on December 14, 2023 with the purchase of 14,647 GEK TERNA's shares at an average price of 13.0000 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 190,411.00 euros.


Attachments

Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 15 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2023 07:42:32 UTC.