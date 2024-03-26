GEK TERNA (Bloomberg: GEKTERNA GA / RIC: HRMr.AT) announces, following as well a relevant inquiry from the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, that has been declared provisional concessionaire through an internaonal compeve tender for the project of "Design-Construcon-Financing-Operaon-Maintenance and Exploitaon of Chania-Irakleio segment of North Crete Motorway".

The concession period is for 35 years, out of which up to ﬁve (5) years refer to the design-construcon phase. The total length of the Chania-Irakleio segment stands at 187km (including the 30 km segment of Kisamos-Chania that is under contractual provision).

Crete is the largest Greek island with a permanent populaon of around 700,000 and the country's most popular tourism desnaon, recording the highest number of internaonal arrivals. The total length of North Crete motorway stands at about 300km, including the segments of "Hersonissos-Agios Nikolaos" (under construcon via a PPP contract) and "Agios-Nikolaos-Neapoli". The North Crete Motorway is considered the largest motorway under construcon in Europe currently.

The concession of Chania-Irakleio segment of North Crete Motorway marks a posive and important development, with numerous beneﬁts for the Group and its shareholders. It increases the size, value and average remaining lifeme of GEK TERNA's motorways concessions porolio, enhancing the generaon of signiﬁcant, stable and recurring cash ﬂows over a long-term basis, enabling its ulisaon in respect of the overall Group strategy.

The result of this compeve internaonal tender showcases the technical and ﬁnancial capacity of GEK TERNA Group and conﬁrms its great experience and know-how in landing major projects with solid and compeve oﬀers that secure the interests of its shareholders and the Greek State, and parcularly sasfactory condions for the Greek State.

Recall that GEK TERNA is the largest investor in concession and PPP projects, having under management more than 1,600 km of motorways (including Egnaa Odos and Aki Odos) and other landmark projects corresponding to investments of billions of euros such as the new internaonal airport of Irakleio Crete, the Integrated Resort Complex in Elliniko, the Hersonissos-Neapoli motorway segment of North Crete Motorway, the integrated waste management facilies in the prefecture of Epirus and Peloponnese etc.

Athens, 26 March 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 26 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2024 10:54:06 UTC.