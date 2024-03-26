GEK TERNA (Bloomberg: GEKTERNA GA / RIC: HRMr.AT) announces, following as well a relevant inquiry from the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, that has been declared provisional concessionaire through an internaonal compeve tender for the project of "Design-Construcon-Financing-Operaon-Maintenance and Exploitaon of Chania-Irakleio segment of North Crete Motorway".

The concession period is for 35 years, out of which up to ﬁve (5) years refer to the design-construcon phase. The total length of the Chania-Irakleio segment stands at 187km (including the 30 km segment of Kisamos-Chania that is under contractual provision).

Crete is the largest Greek island with a permanent populaon of around 700,000 and the country's most popular tourism desnaon, recording the highest number of internaonal arrivals. The total length of North Crete motorway stands at about 300km, including the segments of "Hersonissos-Agios Nikolaos" (under construcon via a PPP contract) and "Agios-Nikolaos-Neapoli". The North Crete Motorway is considered the largest motorway under construcon in Europe currently.

The concession of Chania-Irakleio segment of North Crete Motorway marks a posive and important development, with numerous beneﬁts for the Group and its shareholders. It increases the size, value and average remaining lifeme of GEK TERNA's motorways concessions porolio, enhancing the generaon of signiﬁcant, stable and recurring cash ﬂows over a long-term basis, enabling its ulisaon in respect of the overall Group strategy.

The result of this compeve internaonal tender showcases the technical and ﬁnancial capacity of GEK TERNA Group and conﬁrms its great experience and know-how in landing major projects with solid and compeve oﬀers that secure the interests of its shareholders and the Greek State, and parcularly sasfactory condions for the Greek State.

Recall that GEK TERNA is the largest investor in concession and PPP projects, having under management more than 1,600 km of motorways (including Egnaa Odos and Aki Odos) and other landmark projects corresponding to investments of billions of euros such as the new internaonal airport of Irakleio Crete, the Integrated Resort Complex in Elliniko, the Hersonissos-Neapoli motorway segment of North Crete Motorway, the integrated waste management facilies in the prefecture of Epirus and Peloponnese etc.

Athens, 26 March 2024