(Alliance News) - GEL Spa reported Monday that it ended 2022 with revenues of EUR15.5 million.

The figure marks a 10 percent drop from EUR17.2 million in 2022, with the reduction mainly due to the industrial sector, which recorded revenues of EUR900,000 versus EUR2.2 million in 2022. The residential market remained solid, with a turnover of EUR14.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

GEL's stock closed Monday at a par at EUR1.30 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

