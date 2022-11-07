Gelesis : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

8-K

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On November 2, 2022, Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") received a notification letter (the "Notice") from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") advising that because the average closing price of the Company's common stock was less than $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period, it is not in compliance with Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual ("Section 802.01C"). The Company's common stock will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE, subject to the Company's compliance with other NYSE continued listing standards.

As required by Section 802.01C, the Company must notify the NYSE within 10 business days of receipt of the Notice of its intent to regain compliance or be subject to suspension and delisting procedures. Under Section 802.01C, the Company can regain compliance at any time within the six-month period following receipt of the Notice if on the last trading day of any calendar month during such six-month cure period the Company has a closing share price of at least $1.00 and an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month. The Company intends to consider all available alternatives in order to regain compliance within the six-month cure period and will pursue those alternatives that are in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders.

In the event that the Company fails to regain compliance with Section 802.01C, the Company's common stock will be subject to NYSE's suspension and delisting procedures.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

As required by Section 802.01C, the Company issued a press release on November 4, 2022 announcing that it had received the Notice. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

The information furnished pursuant to this Item 7.01 and Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.



Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit Number Description 99.1 Press Release dated November 4, 2022 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements, estimates, targets and projections in this Current Report on Form 8-K may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The words "anticipate," "believe," continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strive," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that statement is not forward looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's or its management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. the Company gives no assurance that any expectations set forth in this Current Report on Form 8-K will be achieved. Various risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) or other factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described herein. Some of the factors that may impact future results and performance may include, without limitation: the Company's ability to regain compliance with the continued listing standards of the NYSE within the applicable cure period, the Company's ability to continue to comply with applicable listing standards of the NYSE, and other important factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.