Gelion and Glencore have signed a pact to accelerate the development and deployment of Gelion's next-generation battery technologies.

The Anglo-Australian battery company said Wednesday that the deal could lead to a pact to supply Glencore on preferential terms.

It provides an opportunity to assess the scope to potentially introduce Gelion's next-generation battery technologies to the global mining sector, its Chief Executive John Wood said.

The aim is to asses the battery technologies' application in mining operations, using Glencore's expertise in operations and raw materials, he said.

