Gelion hits LiSiS battery milestone two years ahead of schedule

(Alliance News) - Gelion PLC on Tuesday announced a "significant milestone" in its performance additives development programme

The London-based Anglo-Australian battery storage company said that its half-cell sulphur cathode technology has now reached 300 usage cycles at less than 20% capacity deterioration. The company also said that it had developed electrolyte formulations that enable successful pairing of lithium silicon anodes to sulphur cathodes ahead of schedule.

Gelion said that these achievements accelerate the development of Gelion's full cells and allows the company to move towards a "commercially viable fuel cell solution can begin two years ahead of plan".

Pairing the company's Suphur cathodes with lithium silicon anodes, the resulting LiSiS battery would be much safer, much lower cost, and would double the range of an electric vehicle, Gelion said.

The LiSiS battery also has a theoretical capacity twice that of typical lithium-ion NMC batteries, meaning that at a 50% loss of capacity, the LiSiS cell would still have the same capacity as current lithium-ion cells.

Chief Executive Officer John Wood said: "We are delighted to have achieved this outcome two years ahead of our original timeline. The lithium-ion silicon sulphur battery programme provides the path to enabling a safe, high-energy density and lower cost battery, which is more effective than the best lithium-ion batteries currently available and a very exciting opportunity for Gelion."

Gelion shares were down 0.2% at 52.42 pence per share on Tuesday afternoon in London. The stock is down 81% over the past 12 months.

