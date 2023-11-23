Gelion plc is a renewable-energy storage innovator. The principal activity of the Company is the development of zinc-bromide battery cells to meet the needs of customers. It is focused on commercial solutions for the transition to a sustainable economy through the storage of renewable energy. Its Endure battery can be completely discharged to zero volts, performs at high temperatures and is inherently a fire retardant. The batteries provide scalable storage for solar and wind farms, grid stability and large-scale commercial and industrial customers. Its zinc-bromide battery cells have applications in off grid, commercial and industrial, industrial light towers, grid services, and solar and wind. It is designing ultra-high-energy density batteries to power cars, trucks, drones and aircraft. The Company has developed special silicon-based additives for mobile energy platforms. The applications of silicon-based additives include electric busses and trains and passenger and heavy vehicles.