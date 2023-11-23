Gelion PLC - London-based Anglo-Australian battery storage company - Raises GBP30,000 via UK retail offer, launched on November 9, and further GBP30,000 from Australian retail offer both at an issue price of 24 pence per share. Together with placing and subscription, raises total GBP4.1 million. The placing, subscription, UK retail offer and Australian retail offer are conditional upon the passing of the resolutions at the general meeting.
Current stock price: 24.50 pence, down 2.0% on Thursday
12-month change: down 56%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.