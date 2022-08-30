Gelum Resources : formerly Gelum Capital Ltd.) Financial Statements April 30, 2022

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of

Gelum Resources Ltd. (formerly Gelum Capital Ltd.)

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Gelum Resources Ltd. (formerly Gelum Capital Ltd.) (the "Company"), which comprise the statements of financial position as at April 30, 2022 and 2021 and the statements of changes in shareholders' equity (deficiency), loss and comprehensive loss, and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies .

In our opinion, these financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at April 30, 2022 and 2021, and its financial performance and its cas h flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our re port. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relev ant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained in our audit is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1 of the financial statements, which indicates the Company's comprehensive loss was $765,107 for the year ended April 30, 2022. As stated in Note 1, these events and conditions may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information obtained at the date of this auditor's report includes Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.